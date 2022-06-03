Draft Prospect Matthew Savoie Avoids Surgery

Stockton looks to tie up series after overtime loss in Game 1. TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat at Chicago Wolves. LOCATION: Allstate Arena | Chicago, Ill. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the AHL's top two regular-season teams lived up to the billing, a punch-and-counter affair ending in overtime with the home Chicago Wolves stealing the opening contest of the best-of-seven by a 5-4 final. Four different skaters lit the lamp for Stockton while Chicago was paced by Josh Leivo's three points. Special teams proved to be the difference in the contest, with the Heat going empty on four power play chances while Chicago cashed in on all three trips to the man-advantage.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO