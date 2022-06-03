ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Draft Prospect Matthew Savoie Avoids Surgery

By Josh Erickson
prohockeyrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams in the top 10 looking to select a high-end center can stop holding their breath a little. One of the best such players available, Matthew Savoie of the WHL’s Winnipeg ICE, will avoid shoulder surgery after being...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

OILERS TO TERMINATE GOALTENDER'S CONTRACT; HEADING BACK TO RUSSIA NEXT SEASON

When their playoff run ends, the Edmonton Oilers will announce that they've terminated the contract of 23-year-old netminder Ilya Konovalov. The Yaroslavl (Russia) native was Edmonton's third round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. After parts of five season in the KHL, Konovalov signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers last spring, but his time in their organization is coming to a close, as mentioned.
NHL
markerzone.com

EDMONTON'S EVANDER KANE SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced a hearing will take place Sunday for Evander Kane's hit on Nazem Kadri that took Kadri out of game three of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have since announced Kadri will miss the remainder of the series, however long that last.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS TESTING THE MARKET ON ALL BUT THREE PLAYERS ON THEIR ROSTER

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks could make some big changes in the off-season. Friedman said that the Blackhawks are testing the market on all their players, except Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, who have...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Giants Are Working Out Former Browns Tight End

The New York Giants appear to need some help at the tight end position. According to NFL insider Tome Pelissero, the Giants are bringing in tight end Stephen Carlson for a workout today. Carlson was with the Cleveland Browns last year. He tore his ACL in a preseason game last...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Winnipeg Ice#Edmonton Oil Kings#Hockey#Sports#Whl#Nhl Com
Yardbarker

Canucks are reportedly interested in former Wild and Blues coach Mike Yeo

The Vancouver Canucks don’t seem to be closing the door on adding to their coaching staff after Scott Walker left the organization and Darryl Seward and Kyle Gustafson were relieved of their duties last month. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Mike Yeo could be somebody the Canucks are interested...
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Sweep of the Oilers: By the Numbers

The Colorado Avalanche took to the ice against the Edmonton Oilers for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final Monday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, looking to complete the club’s second series sweep of the postseason. In a hard-fought, see-saw battle, they prevailed with an overtime goal off the stick of Artturi Lehkonen to secure the 6-5 win and book their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. Lehkonen had three points on the night.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Oilers 'gave it everything they had' in Western Conference Final

EDMONTON -- Some of the Edmonton Oilers' best players battled through injuries and laid it all on the line in the Western Conference Final, but it still wasn't enough against the Colorado Avalanche. Leon Draisaitl had four assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and Darnell Nurse had...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars’ Way Too Early 2022-23 Roster Projection

The Dallas Stars certainly have some questions to answer this summer. Who will be their coach? Who will re-sign and who will walk? Will they add any pieces or trust their depth? Who will be their backup goaltender? Let’s answer a few of those here as we project the 2022-23 Stars roster a few months ahead of training camp.
NHL

THE SKINNY: HEAT VS. WOLVES - GAME 2

Stockton looks to tie up series after overtime loss in Game 1. TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat at Chicago Wolves. LOCATION: Allstate Arena | Chicago, Ill. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the AHL's top two regular-season teams lived up to the billing, a punch-and-counter affair ending in overtime with the home Chicago Wolves stealing the opening contest of the best-of-seven by a 5-4 final. Four different skaters lit the lamp for Stockton while Chicago was paced by Josh Leivo's three points. Special teams proved to be the difference in the contest, with the Heat going empty on four power play chances while Chicago cashed in on all three trips to the man-advantage.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy