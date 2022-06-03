ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Adams State Board of Trustees Terminates President’s Contract

By Bob Richards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMOSA, CO. (June 3, 2022) –A special session of the Adams State University Board of Trustees resulted in termination of President Cheryl D. Lovell’s contract the morning of Friday, June 3, 2022. The unanimous vote came after...

lamarledger.com

This tiny Colorado town may change its name to “Kush.” Seriously.

It’s easy to miss Moffat — a 120-person town in southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley that long has been known for its agriculture and ranching history. But if Mike Biggio has his way, this tiny outpost on the edge of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve soon will be rebranded to reflect what he views as the future of a dying valley.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Pueblo Health Department: First positive human case of tularemia in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Health Department has confirmed the first human tularemia case in 2022 in a kid. “Pueblo residents, especially those living in Pueblo West, are advised that tularemia causing bacteria may be present in some of the mammals, especially rabbits, rodents, and hares, and on the ground where these animals may be active,” Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Solis added, “Human tularemia cases are rare, but some activities may increase the risk of developing the disease. These activities may include inhaling or drinking contaminated soil or water, having direct skin contact with infected animals, or being bitten by a tick or deer fly.”
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado Scores Historic Wins for Farmers, Ranchers, Water, the Outdoors…

Colorado’s land, water, wildlife and forests saw increased funding, programs and support that will save Coloradans money and protect our great outdoors as the Colorado Department of Natural Resources outlined its 2022 legislative successes and accomplishments. “The 2022 legislative session saw new investments and resources for Colorado’s land, water,...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Bear Dance fire burns on the Southern Ute Reservation, forces evacuations

A wildfire is burning on the Southern Ute Reservation in southern Colorado, and evacuations have been ordered. The Southern Ute tribal campus has been evacuated, officials said on Twitter. All Southern Ute tribal campus offices are evacuated and the Sky Ute Casino and Resort has also been evacuated. The Bear...
IGNACIO, CO
CBS Denver

2 Killed In Coal Pile Slide Identified As Kyle Bussey And Phillip Roberts

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The two people who died in a coal slide accident earlier this week in Pueblo have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the employees as Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Phillip Roberts, 36, of Canon City. They died of injuries on Thursday at a coal-fired electricity generating plant in Pueblo. Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Phillip Roberts, 36, of Canon City died of injuries sustained in an industrial accident at 2005 Lime Road in Pueblo, on 6/2. They were pronounced dead on scene by the Coroner's Office. Autopsies are scheduled. Their Next-of-Kin has been...
PUEBLO, CO
1230 ESPN

This Colorado City Is A Top 20 Staycation City In America

A Colorado city is on the map of the best staycation destinations in the entire country. This particular city landed on the Top 20 list. Do you agree?. Summer is here and that typically means some sort of family fun vacation is in the works. Maybe you're planning on packing up the car and heading out on a fun summer road trip. Or, if your family is impatient like mine is, you may be packing some bags for a quick flight for some summer fun. Traveling far or out of state at all isn't always an option for everybody, but if you live in Colorado, you're in luck because one Colorado city made the Top 20 Best City for Staycations list.
COLORADO STATE
kydncountry.com

Alamosa Police Respond to Call of Suicidal Individual

Alamosa, CO – On June 4, 2022 at approximately 1304 hours officers were dispatched to 421 9th Street regarding a reported suicidal party. Upon officer’s arrival, it was discovered a male party who was later identified as Jerry Sanchez, 39 year old Alamosa resident, was threatening to harm himself with a firearm. It was also discovered that a female party was inside the residence with Sanchez. Officers attempted to make contact with the female party and after numerous failed attempts to make contact officers began using the patrol vehicle’s loud speaker to talk with parties inside the residence. Officers on scene obtained a search warrant for the residence and at approximately 1440 hours both parties exited the residence and were placed in protective custody.
ALAMOSA, CO
OutThere Colorado

'People outside will be injured': NWS issues warning as hail storm rolls through Colorado Springs area

The National Weather Service has issued a 'severe thunderstorm warning' related to golf ball-size hail that's expected to hit parts of the Pikes Peak region. Their latest report pins this storm in southeastern El Paso County and north central Pueblo County, stating "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Wind damage is also expected with gusts to hit 60 miles per hour.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kydncountry.com

Stolen Vehicle Pursued Through Multiple Valley Towns… Suspects Arrested

At about 6am this morning, Officer Adam Fresquez and I were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming toward the Town of Center. It turns out that a victim living in South Fork observed his Jeep being stolen at this house. The victim began chasing the thieves in a different vehicle. The suspects, later identified as Zachary Wymer (25 years) and Jimmy Gollihugh Jr (44 years), were in separate vehicles as one was in the victim’s Jeep and the other in a Ford F150. The victim chased the vehicles through Del Norte and down Hwy 112 until they turned north on about County Road 43. The suspects continued through the La Garita area until the victim’s vehicle wrecked a few miles north of town. The suspects entered into Jimmy Gollihugh’s white F150 and crossed over US 285 going into the Russell Lakes State Wildlife area.
CENTER, CO
KXRM

Man to serve 10 years for deadly Pueblo crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man will spend ten years in prison for his role in a crash that killed a woman in Pueblo West in 2021. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, in April of 2021, 33-year-old Joshua Casarez was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 near Purcell Boulevard and East Snyder Drive when the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up: June 3, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.  Junior Alfaro Alfaro, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alfaro has three warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft, Larceny, Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled […]
PUEBLO, CO
fowlertribune.com

Armed homeowner helps detain elusive suspect

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CCPD searching for woman wanted for three warrants

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a woman wanted for three active arrest warrants. The suspect identified as Daisy Jane Massey, 19, was last seen the evening of May 28, wearing a black tank-top and blue jeans near Veterans Park, Cañon City. CCPD advises the public not to approach […]
CANON CITY, CO

