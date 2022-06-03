Adams State Board of Trustees Terminates President’s Contract

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Health Department has confirmed the first human tularemia case in 2022 in a kid. “Pueblo residents, especially those living in Pueblo West, are advised that tularemia causing bacteria may be present in some of the mammals, especially rabbits, rodents, and hares, and on the ground where these animals may be active,” Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Solis added, “Human tularemia cases are rare, but some activities may increase the risk of developing the disease. These activities may include inhaling or drinking contaminated soil or water, having direct skin contact with infected animals, or being bitten by a tick or deer fly.”
Comments / 0