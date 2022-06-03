ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerobic training improves blood-brain barrier and neuronal apoptosis in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Iran J Basic Med Sci. 2022 Feb;25(2):245-253. doi: 10.22038/IJBMS.2022.61671.13645. OBJECTIVES: Blood-brain barrier (BBB) permeability is central in multiple sclerosis (MS) pathophysiology, and exercise may improve BBB integrity. The current study investigated the prophylactic and/ or therapeutic role of aerobic exercise (EX) training on BBB integrity in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis...

Rectal cancer: researchers hail ‘breakthrough’ experimental treatment

Every patient treated for rectal cancer with an experimental immunotherapy drug went into remission, in findings that researchers have hailed as a breakthrough. All 14 patients who were given the new drug, dostarlimab, were found after six months to have no trace of cancer. Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer center in New York could find no sign of the disease through physical examination, endoscopies, MRIs or other scans.
