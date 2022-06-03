Exosomes in the Field of Neuroscience: A Scientometric Study and Visualization Analysis

Front Neurol. 2022 May 17;13:871491. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2022.871491. eCollection 2022. Exosomes have received great attention for their diagnostic, therapeutic, and prognostic roles in the field of neuroscience over the past decade. This scientometric study aimed to quantitatively and qualitatively evaluate knowledge structure, hot topics, and research trends of studies about exosomes...