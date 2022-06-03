ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Exosomes in the Field of Neuroscience: A Scientometric Study and Visualization Analysis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Front Neurol. 2022 May 17;13:871491. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2022.871491. eCollection 2022. Exosomes have received great attention for their diagnostic, therapeutic, and prognostic roles in the field of neuroscience over the past decade. This scientometric study aimed to quantitatively and qualitatively evaluate knowledge structure, hot topics, and research trends of studies about exosomes...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy