Evaluation of health behaviors and overall quality of life in younger adult African American cancer survivors
Cancer Med. 2022 Jun 2. doi: 10.1002/cam4.4855. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Epidemiological studies of cancer survivors have predominantly focused on non-Hispanic White, elderly patients, despite the observation that African Americans have higher rates of mortality. Therefore, we characterized cancer survivorship in younger African American survivors using the Detroit Research on...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0