Evaluation of health behaviors and overall quality of life in younger adult African American cancer survivors

Cancer Med. 2022 Jun 2. doi: 10.1002/cam4.4855. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Epidemiological studies of cancer survivors have predominantly focused on non-Hispanic White, elderly patients, despite the observation that African Americans have higher rates of mortality. Therefore, we characterized cancer survivorship in younger African American survivors using the Detroit Research on...

The Guardian

Rectal cancer: researchers hail ‘breakthrough’ experimental treatment

Every patient treated for rectal cancer with an experimental immunotherapy drug went into remission, in findings that researchers have hailed as a breakthrough. All 14 patients who were given the new drug, dostarlimab, were found after six months to have no trace of cancer. Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer center in New York could find no sign of the disease through physical examination, endoscopies, MRIs or other scans.
