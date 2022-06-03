Rapid quantification of global brain volumetry and relaxometry in patients with multiple sclerosis using synthetic magnetic resonance imaging
Quant Imaging Med Surg. 2022 Jun;12(6):3104-3114. doi: 10.21037/qims-21-970. BACKGROUND: Early pathologic studies have reported that focal areas of gray lesions in the cortex and other gray matter (GM) regions are important in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. Quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (qMRI) can provide more specific insight into the disease process, progression,...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0