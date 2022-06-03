ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women in Surgery Italia: what are the opportunities in the operatory room? Results from a nationwide interdisciplinary survey

Updates Surg. 2022 Jun 3. doi: 10.1007/s13304-022-01304-7. Online ahead of print. Many studies documented the “glass ceiling” effect for women in surgery: achievements in academic and leadership positions are not consistent with the percentage of female surgeons in practice. A solid surgical case volume and expertise in high-complexity cases are required...

The Guardian

Rectal cancer: researchers hail ‘breakthrough’ experimental treatment

Every patient treated for rectal cancer with an experimental immunotherapy drug went into remission, in findings that researchers have hailed as a breakthrough. All 14 patients who were given the new drug, dostarlimab, were found after six months to have no trace of cancer. Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer center in New York could find no sign of the disease through physical examination, endoscopies, MRIs or other scans.
