Prevention of Infective Endocarditis of Oral Origin in Children: A Call for Pediatric Dentists-Pediatric Cardiologists' Collaboration in Egypt

 5 days ago

J Contemp Dent Pract. 2021 Dec 1;22(12):1444-1450. AIM: To assess knowledge and practices of some Egyptian pediatric dentists and pediatric cardiologists/cardiac surgeons regarding prevention of infective endocarditis (IE) from oral origin in children. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Pediatric dentists or pediatric cardiologists/cardiac surgeons having their practice in Egypt were conveniently...

