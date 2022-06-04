‘Horrifying.' Chihuahua Impaled With Arrow Has Been Adopted

Authorities arrested a Riverside County teenager Saturday after he allegedly made threats of a school shooting via social media. Menifee Police Department detectives were made aware of the social media post which mentioned a school shooting targeting kids. Though the threats were not specific about a targeted school, many people reported the post to police. As they investigated, they discovered that the post had been made by a 17-year-old Heritage High School student. When authorities served a search warrant at his home, they also reported finding an unregistered "ghost gun" and brass knuckles. Investigators disclosed that the gun appeared to be built from a kit.The student was booked on several charges including making criminal threats, possession of brass knuckles and possession of an unregistered fire arm. He was booked at Riverside County Juvenile Hall.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO