ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

‘Horrifying.' Chihuahua Impaled With Arrow Has Been Adopted

By Tony Shin
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small dog who was shot with an arrow is now safe at home with her new family. Now, there’s a big reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who injured the chihuahua. "It was love at first sight.. oh my gosh what's...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 4

Sherrie
4d ago

God bless you for taking this precious baby into your loving home. God will be good to you. I saw there was a $25,000 reward out who did this evil act to her. Someone will step up and tell. They can run but they can’t hide. You are a angel 😇. God bless you 🐾😇🐾

Reply
3
Shey
4d ago

awe little cutie awe I'm so glad she's recovering what evil people can do such a thing

Reply
6
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Dog owner arrested in Palm Desert after leaving pet in car during 102-degree day

A pet owner was arrested after allegedly leaving their dog inside a car while temperatures reached 102 degrees in Palm Desert. The incident happened on the evening of June 1 in the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall. According to the Department of Animal Services, a bystander smashed one of the windows of the The post Dog owner arrested in Palm Desert after leaving pet in car during 102-degree day appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Burglar Moves Through Serra Mesa Home as Security Cameras Roll

San Diego police are investigating a series of five burglaries, all in the span of a week, that have woven fear throughout the Serra Mesa neighborhood. Neighbors think they have the alleged burglar on video, and victims are sharing their video and pictures beyond their niehgborhood. “I’m angry. I’m disappointed...
thepalmspringspost.com

Police: Multiple vehicles intentionally rammed, driver arrested

A 27-year-old man is being held in lieu of $1 million following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver and attempting to run over a bicyclist in Palm Springs Monday evening. The Palm Springs Police Department said Tuesday that they responded to a report about a silver...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
La Quinta, CA
Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Police locate Porsche wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash

A vehicle suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs has been found, however, no arrests have been made, police announced on Monday. On Friday, May 27, San Jacinto resident Jesse Fleury, 39, was struck and killed on E Palm Canyon Drive near S Broadmoor Drive. Police believed a red Porsche The post Police locate Porsche wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Police recover vehicle in suspected hit and run; owner not cooperating

Palm Springs Police on Monday said they have recovered a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit and run that led to the death of a man in Palm Springs late last month. The latest: “PSPD has recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in the collision,” police wrote in a social media post Monday afternoon. “Unfortunately, the registered owner of the vehicle has been uncooperative with the investigation.”
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage

A hiker has been taken to the hospital after suffering an injury while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening. The rescue started shortly before 7 p.m. According to CAL FIRE, the hiker sustained minor injuries. News Channel 3 crew at the scene was told that the hiker may have suffered The post Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrow#Peta
NBC Los Angeles

‘Reckless:' Residents Fed Up With Street Takeovers

Multiple gunshots were heard at a street takeover on Crenshaw and Florence overnight. Hundreds of spectators ran for cover. Police says there were no reports of injuries but it was the latest street takeover where drivers try dangerous stunts at intersections with hundreds of spectators gathered around. Residents are fed...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Menifee teen arrested for threatening school shooting

Authorities arrested a Riverside County teenager Saturday after he allegedly made threats of a school shooting via social media. Menifee Police Department detectives were made aware of the social media post which mentioned a school shooting targeting kids. Though the threats were not specific about a targeted school, many people reported the post to police. As they investigated, they discovered that the post had been made by a 17-year-old Heritage High School student. When authorities served a search warrant at his home, they also reported finding an unregistered "ghost gun" and brass knuckles. Investigators disclosed that the gun appeared to be built from a kit.The student was booked on several charges including making criminal threats, possession of brass knuckles and possession of an unregistered fire arm. He was booked at Riverside County Juvenile Hall. 
MENIFEE, CA
onscene.tv

Female Causes Head-On Crash | San Diego

06.04.2022 | 9:08 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the KIA was southbound and crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons. She collided head-on with a male driving the other vehicle. They were both transported with unknown injuries to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Th police are investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
recordgazette.net

Suspects found in stolen vehicle

On Tuesday, May 31, Banning Police Department arrest two suspects found in a vehicle believed to be stolen out of Inglewood, Calif. According to a police department press release, at approximately 2 a.m., Banning patrol officers conducted a vehicle check on a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 1900 block of W. Ramsey Street.
BANNING, CA
orangecountytribune.com

One killed, one hurt by car

One pedestrian was killed and another critically injured when struck by an automobile Saturday night in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, the accident took place in the area of 4725 West 1st Street. Police were summoned at 8:27 p.m. and upon arrival – along with the Orange County Fire Authority – found two pedestrians in the street. One was declared dead at the scene and the other taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy