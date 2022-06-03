Despite Mazon's return, Oregon State softball eliminated in WCWS

Oregon State got its star senior back for the second game of the WCWS, but it wasn't enough to keep the Beavers alive.

Despite having its star pitcher back, Oregon State has been eliminated from the Women's College World Series.

The Beavers fell 3-1 to Arizona in an elimination game on Friday, June 3, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The loss knocks Oregon State out of the field, while the Wildcats stay alive in the hunt for a national championship.

Oregon State finished 39-22.

Mariah Mazon, the All-American senior who has keyed this postseason run for OSU, was back in action after missing Thursday's game for undisclosed reasons. Mazon pitched all six innings to close out her career, holding Arizona to just one run through the first five frames before the Wildcats tacked on two late runs in the sixth.

The go-ahead rally from Arizona was started by a leadoff walk before the Wildcats' Carlie Scupin slapped a double to drive in pinch-runner Amber Toven from first. Mazon struck out the next batter, but Blaise Biringer's one-out RBI single gave Arizona an insurance run.

Mazon closed out the sixth by recording the final strikeout of her career — further extending her hold on the school record in that category — before inducing a groundball out. She would finish her illustrious career with four strikeouts in the game to go along with allowing six hits, four walks, a wild pitch and three earned runs.

In the top of the seventh inning, Oregon State got baserunners aboard after Madison Simon walked on a 13-pitch at-bat and then Savanah Watley drew her own base on balls with two outs. On the next play, Kiki Escobar's looper into left field was caught by a sliding Jasmine Perezchica to end the Beavers' trip to the WCWS — just the second in school history.

Oregon State opened the scoring in the second inning with some well-executed offense. Following singles by Frankie Hammoude and Kaylah Nelsen, Grace Messmer laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt that led to a sacrifice fly from Simon. That would prove to be all the offense that the Beavers could muster, though, as they would only grab one hit for the rest of the game.

Arizona (39-21) evened up the score in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Sophia Carroll, and the 1-1 score stood until the Wildcats' sixth-inning outburst. In the circle, Devyn Netz pitched five innings of one-run ball to pick up the win, while Hannah Bowen picked up the save after hurling the final two frames.

With two losses on the ledger, Oregon State joins No. 9 Northwestern as the first two teams to be eliminated from the Women's College World Series. Play resumes on Saturday, June 4, and will continue through Monday, June 6, until two teams reach the WCWS finals.

The best-of-three finals will be played Wednesday through Friday, June 8-10.

While the Beavers must bid farewell to their brightest star, Mazon is the only senior on the team. That foretells a bright outlook for a young team that made it all the way to the sport's biggest stage.