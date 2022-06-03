ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Despite Mazon's return, Oregon State softball eliminated in WCWS

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pap3w_0g0DK3FH00 Oregon State got its star senior back for the second game of the WCWS, but it wasn't enough to keep the Beavers alive.

Despite having its star pitcher back, Oregon State has been eliminated from the Women's College World Series.

The Beavers fell 3-1 to Arizona in an elimination game on Friday, June 3, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The loss knocks Oregon State out of the field, while the Wildcats stay alive in the hunt for a national championship.

Oregon State finished 39-22.

Mariah Mazon, the All-American senior who has keyed this postseason run for OSU, was back in action after missing Thursday's game for undisclosed reasons. Mazon pitched all six innings to close out her career, holding Arizona to just one run through the first five frames before the Wildcats tacked on two late runs in the sixth.

The go-ahead rally from Arizona was started by a leadoff walk before the Wildcats' Carlie Scupin slapped a double to drive in pinch-runner Amber Toven from first. Mazon struck out the next batter, but Blaise Biringer's one-out RBI single gave Arizona an insurance run.

Mazon closed out the sixth by recording the final strikeout of her career — further extending her hold on the school record in that category — before inducing a groundball out. She would finish her illustrious career with four strikeouts in the game to go along with allowing six hits, four walks, a wild pitch and three earned runs.

In the top of the seventh inning, Oregon State got baserunners aboard after Madison Simon walked on a 13-pitch at-bat and then Savanah Watley drew her own base on balls with two outs. On the next play, Kiki Escobar's looper into left field was caught by a sliding Jasmine Perezchica to end the Beavers' trip to the WCWS — just the second in school history.

Oregon State opened the scoring in the second inning with some well-executed offense. Following singles by Frankie Hammoude and Kaylah Nelsen, Grace Messmer laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt that led to a sacrifice fly from Simon. That would prove to be all the offense that the Beavers could muster, though, as they would only grab one hit for the rest of the game.

Arizona (39-21) evened up the score in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Sophia Carroll, and the 1-1 score stood until the Wildcats' sixth-inning outburst. In the circle, Devyn Netz pitched five innings of one-run ball to pick up the win, while Hannah Bowen picked up the save after hurling the final two frames.

With two losses on the ledger, Oregon State joins No. 9 Northwestern as the first two teams to be eliminated from the Women's College World Series. Play resumes on Saturday, June 4, and will continue through Monday, June 6, until two teams reach the WCWS finals.

The best-of-three finals will be played Wednesday through Friday, June 8-10.

While the Beavers must bid farewell to their brightest star, Mazon is the only senior on the team. That foretells a bright outlook for a young team that made it all the way to the sport's biggest stage.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Makenna Reid leads Tigard to state title win over Oregon City

The Tigers pitcher breaks the state title game record with 21 strikeouts in a 1-0, 10 inning win over the Pioneers. Tigard pitcher Makenna Reid wouldn't be denied. The Tigers pitcher allowed just three hits while striking out a state championship game record 21 batters en route to leading her team to the school's first ever state softball championship, defeating Oregon City 1-0 in 10 innings Tuesday night, June 7, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Oregon State baseball Super Regional times set

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.TUESDAY, JUNE 7 Super Regional times set — Oregon State will host Auburn in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Game two will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, game three will be Monday, time to be determined. The first two games will air on ESPN2. AquaSox 7, Hops 1 — Hillsboro (26-24) opened up this week's homestand with a loss to Everett (22-29) after giving up 13 hits to the AquaSox. Everett scored two runs in the first and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Ace up its sleeve: OSU baseball saves best for last to beat Vandy

In a back-and-forth game with five lead changes and two ties, ace pitcher Cooper Hjerpe saved the day for Oregon State. It's one thing to have an ace up your sleeve. It's quite another to have a National Pitcher of the Year contender. Thanks to a two-inning save from All-American pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, No. 3 Oregon State survived a wild, back-and-forth game against Vanderbilt on Monday, June 6, to win 7-6. With the victory, the Beavers clinch a date at home against No. 14 Auburn in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. Oregon State (47-16)...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Portland Pickles lose on a walk-off wild pitch

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, JUNE 6 Edmonton 10, Portland Pickles 9 — Portland led the West Coast League road game at the Riverhawks 9-8 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. But, Edmonton scored on a sacrifice fly, and then won the game when its runner scored on a wild pitch. The Pickles are 3-3 on the young season. They led 9-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but gave up three runs to the Riverhawks, setting up the ninth inning. For Portland, Drake Anderson had two...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Oklahoma State
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: LaMichael James, Halogi Ngata on Hall ballot

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, JUNE 6 James, Ngata — Two Oregon greats, running back LaMichael James and defensive lineman Haloti Ngata, have been named to the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. They are among 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the ballot. Members of National Football Foundation vote on Hall of Fame induction, and an "Honors Court" deliberates and selects the class. James was a two-time First Team All-American, including unanimous in 2010. Ngata was a 2005 consensus First...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Back on the run: Northwest Housing Alternatives hosts Lake Run

The 2022 event in Lake Oswego was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite less than ideal weather, Lake Oswego Lake Run participants dashed around Oswego Lake Sunday, June 5 in an event that raised money for affordable housing initiatives conducted by Northwest Housing Alternatives. The 2022 event was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Columbia County equestrians place at state

St. Helens and Scappoose riders qualified for regionals in Washington later this month. Equestrians from Scappoose and St. Helens placed at the state competition in May, with a handful qualifying for the regional Pacific North West Invitational later this month. St. Helens placed sixth at state, while Scappoose placed 11th...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Wildcats#All American#Osu#Rbi
Hillsboro News-Times

Last week to weigh in on new Hillsboro school's name

You can fill out a survey to help name the new South Hillsboro elementary school, currently called ES29.This is the final week to weigh in on the naming of the Hillsboro School District's newest elementary school, according to the district's newsletter. The new school is in South Hillsboro, located at 7201 S.E. Kinnaman Road. Currently designated as ES29 — short for "Elementary School 29," indicating it is the Hillsboro School District's 29th elementary school — it is expected to open for attendance in September 2023. Groundbreaking began in early spring on the 73,500-square-feet building, which is paid for...
Portland Tribune

Tualatin's Ice Age visitor center to be dedicated Thursday

The Tualatin Public Library will be the city's temporary stopover on the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail. Tualatin will formally dedicate the Tualatin Public Library as a temporary visitor center for the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail on Thursday, June 9. The dedication begins with a reception at...
Portland Tribune

Madras High senior awarded Ford Family Foundation scholarship

Christina Thomas receives 90% scholarship to attend University of Oregon in fall. Christina Thomas, a senior at MHS, has been awarded the prestigious Ford Family Foundation scholarship. The scholarship awards students with 90% of unmet need to attend college, and supports them throughout college with academic guidance, personal and professional development and alumni connections.
MADRAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon Legislature greenlights I-205 federal grant application that includes tolling-backed state match

The Legislature's emergency board agrees to let the department apply for $120 million in funding for project to add lanes to I-205, seismically improve bridges. In a session Friday June 3, the Oregon state Legislature's emergency board authorized retroactive approval for the Oregon Department of Transportation to apply for $120 million in federal grant funding. This funding will pay for I-205 improvements — with the stipulation that it would match the federal allocation using $333 million from toll-backed bond proceeds upon approval.
Portland Tribune

Sherwood moves to hire interim superintendent

Pending a formal vote Wednesday, the Sherwood School Board wants to hire former Hillsboro superintendent Jeremy Lyon. The Sherwood School Board has agreed that former Hillsboro School District Superintendent Jeremy Lyon would make a great interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. Following an interview and special meeting on Thursday,...
SHERWOOD, OR
Woodburn Independent

Closing out a 35-year teaching career

Retiring North Marion kindergarten teacher dubbed 'Teacher Cool' by studentsWhat makes Kindergarten Teacher Cindy Jackson, who's retiring this June, so amazing at what she does? Well, her kindergarten class says it's because she's Teacher Cool. "I like her because she's nice," notes Athena Riordan, a member of Jackson's kindergarten class. "She gets us toys, so we can play. Pretends to be Teacher Cool." What has and will always make Jackson so indelible for everyone who knows her, is that she's an experienced professional who can truly help her students grow, while also bringing joy to every situation. Jackson, who has...
MARION, OR
Portland Tribune

Natalie Wight nominated as top federal prosecutor in Oregon

Senators endorse Biden pick; she is a 1992 graduate of Cleveland High and has been with the office since 2012.Natalie Wight has been nominated as the next U.S. attorney for Oregon. Her nomination by President Joe Biden, which the White House announced Monday, June 6, is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. She would be the first Black woman and second Asian American to be the top federal prosecutor in Oregon. Her nomination comes 17 months after Biden became president. He named U.S. attorneys in four other states. Wight has been with the U.S. attorney's office, which is based...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Would angry voters oust incumbents? (Hint: No)

Polls showing a deeply disgruntled electorate failed to predict was actually happened at the May primary election. Now that Clackamas County has mostly finished counting its ballots, Oregon 5th District Congressman Kurt Schrader is just about the only metro area incumbent to be defeated in the primary election. He lost the Democratic nomination to challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 56% to 44%. Washington County Auditor John Hutzler was the only other incumbent defeated in regional, county or city races in the metro area. The fact that so few incumbents lost is puzzling, given the mood of the voters. Multiple polls...
Gresham Outlook

Centennial offers free summer meals for kids

Breakfast, lunch served at seven Centennial School District schools throughout the summer This summer, the Centennial School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program. As part of the initiative, Centennial will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years of age or younger at no cost during summer months. Meals must be consumed on-site. Grab-and-go options are not available this year due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements. Meal locations and dates are as follows: Breakfast meal locations and dates Butler Creek Elementary, 2789 S.W. Butler Rd, Gresham — From Tuesday,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy