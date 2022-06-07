ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Furnished room for rent with semi private bath $650.00 /

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurnished room for rent with semi private bath...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County directs more COVID-relief funding to rent, mortgage aid

COVINGTON — A need in the community for assistance with mortgage and rent payments has prompted the Newton County Board of Commissioners to direct more COVID-relief funds to the effort. The BOC voted unanimously Tuesday to increase its original allotment of $400,000 for mortgage and rent assistance by $125,000....
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta build-to-rent landlord picks up 820 new homes

Atlanta-based single-family rental landlord Quinn Residences has acquired five communities with 820 homes in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina, as well as Tennessee, which represents a new market for the company. In Georgia, Quinn acquired Dorchester Place in Covington, which is its eighth property in the state. The community includes...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Local church teams up with community organizations for food giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta teamed up with councilman Michael Julian Bond, nonprofit organization Second Helpings Atlanta and meal distribution company Hello Fresh to host a food giveaway for those in need at a local church Wednesday. The food giveaway was hosted at the Greater New Light...
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control

Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever homes. Animals can be adopted at the following locations:. CCAC adoption center is located at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. They’re open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To rescue or adopt an animal, email rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov or call 770-347-0210.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta coffee shop offers safe space to anyone being followed in neighborhood

ATLANTA — An Atlanta coffee shop is now vowing to serve up coffee and safety. ParkGrounds coffee is tucked away along Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta and is open seven days a week. The shop, found in the heart of historic Reynoldstown, announced Sunday it would open its doors to anyone who felt like they were being followed or harassed in the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale commissioners approve development of program to assist small businesses doing business with county

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved hiring Thompson Hine LLP, an Atlanta law firm, to develop and implement an Equal Business Opportunity Program that will benefit small businesses seeking to do business with the county. The BOC approved spending up to $50,000 for the program. The vote came at the May 24 meeting.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

