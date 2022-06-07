Furnished room for rent with semi private bath $650.00 /

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County firefighters are reminding the community to keep your door closed when you go to sleep, because it could be a matter of life and death. Video taken in the aftermath of a fire earlier this week shows just how big of a difference keeping the door closed can make during a fire.
COVINGTON — A need in the community for assistance with mortgage and rent payments has prompted the Newton County Board of Commissioners to direct more COVID-relief funds to the effort. The BOC voted unanimously Tuesday to increase its original allotment of $400,000 for mortgage and rent assistance by $125,000....
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As strong storms moved through metro Atlanta, a massive tree limb slammed into a DeKalb County home and trapped the homeowner inside. Leisa Stafford told Channel 2′s Justin Carter she was going to sleep at her Mesa Drive home around 1:15 am. Thursday. She heard a loud boom 30 minutes later.
Forsyth County Administration Building(Photo/Forsyth County Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Rising inflation and costs of living continue to burn holes in American wallets, and basic necessities are becoming less affordable to more people, one of the biggest being housing.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville is undertaking a massive growth, officials have announced. Hospital officials broke ground Tuesday on a new patient tower and medical office building. The expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. Hospital officials said the project would cost $400 million and...
ATLANTA — Black mold and water leaks have long been a cause of concern for tenants at the Delta Appletree Townhomes in Southwest Atlanta, and neighbors say they’re fed up with the conditions. They say for months, maintenance requests for mold and water leaks have gone ignored, something...
ATLANTA — Customers of a car rental app continue to turn to Channel 2 Action News after being fined for smoking in vehicles and kicked off the platform. The issue: They say they are nonsmokers and were never given a chance to dispute the charges. Channel 2 consumer investigator...
An employee of Home Depot in Floyd County, Georgia – Jessica Marie Payne, age 24 of Rome – was jailed after she was accused of stealing money from the company. (Coosa Valley News/www,coosavalleynews.com)
Atlanta-based single-family rental landlord Quinn Residences has acquired five communities with 820 homes in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina, as well as Tennessee, which represents a new market for the company. In Georgia, Quinn acquired Dorchester Place in Covington, which is its eighth property in the state. The community includes...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta teamed up with councilman Michael Julian Bond, nonprofit organization Second Helpings Atlanta and meal distribution company Hello Fresh to host a food giveaway for those in need at a local church Wednesday. The food giveaway was hosted at the Greater New Light...
BUFORD, Ga. — Viewer Shawn Tupper reached out to 11Alive Tuesday saying he came across dozens of needles in an open bin inside the men's restroom in the food court of the Mall of Georgia. He says the needles were so accessible, that even a child could reach them.
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point’s police chief is urging gun owners to take a look at gun deaths in his city right now, and then realize how volatile arguments with family and friends can be. So far in 2022, 100% of the gun deaths in East Point...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a stark difference between the chaos and noise of the city and Doghead Farm. Strangely, the two spaces aren’t far from each other. ”We started in 2009 and since then we have been able to harvest more than 1.5 million pounds of food,” said Adam Hicks with Concrete Jungle.
The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever homes. Animals can be adopted at the following locations:. CCAC adoption center is located at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. They’re open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To rescue or adopt an animal, email rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov or call 770-347-0210.
ATLANTA - An Atlanta City Council member said skin color plays a role in whether MARTA will have a restroom for riders to use at train stations. Antonio Lewis said on the south side of Atlanta it is more likely there will be no public restrooms. The MARTA general manager,...
ATLANTA — An Atlanta coffee shop is now vowing to serve up coffee and safety. ParkGrounds coffee is tucked away along Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta and is open seven days a week. The shop, found in the heart of historic Reynoldstown, announced Sunday it would open its doors to anyone who felt like they were being followed or harassed in the neighborhood.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — If you’re from Georgia, there’s no doubt you’ve tried a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, contemplated a frozen lemonade and heard “my pleasure” numerous times. Customers can expect the same service and food taste no matter if they’re enjoying a chicken biscuit in Brunswick or some waffle fries in Woodstock.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A warning to drivers in DeKalb County after someone stole a truck hauling a trailer parked outside a home. The driver said he was only inside for five minutes when his truck was taken. It had tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment inside it.
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved hiring Thompson Hine LLP, an Atlanta law firm, to develop and implement an Equal Business Opportunity Program that will benefit small businesses seeking to do business with the county. The BOC approved spending up to $50,000 for the program. The vote came at the May 24 meeting.
