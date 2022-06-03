ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Funds available to fortify homes against the wind

daytonatimes.com
 5 days ago

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications through the Wind Hazard Mitigation Program to assist eligible homeowners with home upgrades that improve wind...

www.daytonatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

City of Palm Coast opens doors to the AAEA

The African American Entrepreneurs Association has announced a new location where entrepreneurs can connect with the AAEA and minority business services. After some great discussions and strategic planning, the AAEA has partnered with the city of Palm Coast and will host clients at 160 Lake Ave., within the Palm Coast City Hall. Previously, meetings could be scheduled at either the 601 Innovation Way (Main Office) located in Daytona Beach or 2153 SE Hawthorne Road, Suite 101 (GTEC) in Gainesville or remote meetings in Flagler County. This adds a third location for entrepreneurial growth and opens a new chapter of minority business support for entrepreneurs that will now be able to set mentoring and business growth meetings locally within Flagler County.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Volusia County adopts anti-tethering law to protect pets

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's animal control ordinance hasn't been updated in decades and a lot of things have changed when it comes to protecting animals. County leaders voted unanimously to pass the amended code of ordinances regarding animals, primarily dogs and cats. “It really does improve the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

How Mud Muckers in West Flagler Bogged Down in Its Own Lawsuit and Wetlands Violations, and Lost

Four years ago the owner of Mud Muckers, the vast and once-popular ATV park over some 3,000 acres southwest of Bunnell, posted an end-of-life notice to it customers. “It is with heavy heart,” the Feb. 11, 2018 notice read, “that i have to tell you that after nine years, with no LIGITEMENT reason, the owners of mudmuckers property have told us to GET OUT despite our lease agreement. We have worked our hardest to make MUDMUCKERS a great family fun park and were very successful. We had 9 wonderful years of camping, riding and professional entertainment and through no fault of our own we were told to vacate the property. Great patrons, wonderful new friends and a place to go to promote family unity and good fun is now gone. We are looking for a new location and will keep you informed.. thank you everyone for all your support and god bless.”
BUNNELL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
ormondbeachobserver.com

City answers questions about proposed airport runway extension project

To extend or not extend the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport's runway. We've gotten a lot of reader feedback regarding this proposed project. Several letters published in last week's edition posed a lot of questions for the city on this topic. We compiled them into a list and submitted them to the city for answers. Here is what the city had to say:
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Huge hazard:’ Daytona Beach leaders crack down on derelict boats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – They’re eyesores, dangers to boaters, and create environmental hazards in Central Florida’s waters. Daytona Beach city leaders are cracking down on derelict boats. City commission just approved emergency funding to remove over a dozen. Those on the water said the problems they create...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Construction to begin on Veranda Bay development, formerly called The Gardens, near John Anderson Highway

After years of controversy and litigation, the proposed development formerly known as The Gardens — now called Veranda Bay — is expected to begin construction. Workers will start the first phase of the 824-acre, 335-lot development with 56 homes in the development's northeast corner, near the Intracoastal Waterway; a second phase will add 66 homes just to the south.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Resistance#Household Income#Project
click orlando

VIDEO: Waterspout forms off Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A weather phenomenon was captured on video Monday off Flagler Beach as storms ripped across Central Florida. Matt Burkhalter recorded video of a waterspout spinning over the Atlantic Ocean. [READ: Waterspouts spotted off coast of Brevard County | Waterspout spins near Titusville High School |...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WCJB

A 97-year-old Ocala woman is asking for help with repairs to her home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 57 years Allean Cunningham has been calling the same place home and she wants it to stay that way for generations to come. Cunningham just turned 97 and has lived at her home off SE 31st street for decades raising 11 children and letting other kids in the neighborhood come to play on her property.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Naval bombing training scheduled for June in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Navy training schedules indicate training will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 6 to 18. During bombing periods, the Navy said wildlife could be temporarily displaced. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices...
MARION COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Deputies Commandeer Boat To Catch Thief

It wasn’t just another peaceful day on the water! These Florida deputies had to commandeer a boat to catch a jet ski thief. This incident was caught on body cam when Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies approached a family on a dock and asked them if they could catch a ride on their boat to apprehend the thief. The family obliged and the adventure began. The deputies caught up to the thief whose jet ski ran out of gas! We also hear the thief tell the deputies that he can’t swim!
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Halloween comes early as ‘June-a-Ween’ hits Daytona Beach shopping mall

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Tomoka Town Center shopping mall announced a “June-a-Ween” event in Daytona Beach to benefit Toys for Tots of Volusia County. The shopping center said the event will allow attendees to dress up in Halloween costumes as they enjoy raffles, music, face painters, balloon artists, crafts vendors and games at Tomoka Town Center.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy