Funds available to fortify homes against the wind

Four years ago the owner of Mud Muckers, the vast and once-popular ATV park over some 3,000 acres southwest of Bunnell, posted an end-of-life notice to it customers. “It is with heavy heart,” the Feb. 11, 2018 notice read, “that i have to tell you that after nine years, with no LIGITEMENT reason, the owners of mudmuckers property have told us to GET OUT despite our lease agreement. We have worked our hardest to make MUDMUCKERS a great family fun park and were very successful. We had 9 wonderful years of camping, riding and professional entertainment and through no fault of our own we were told to vacate the property. Great patrons, wonderful new friends and a place to go to promote family unity and good fun is now gone. We are looking for a new location and will keep you informed.. thank you everyone for all your support and god bless.”

BUNNELL, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO