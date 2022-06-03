ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day

daytonatimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLohman Funeral Homes held a Memorial Day service on Monday to honor...

www.daytonatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
daytonatimes.com

Longtime Daytona Times reporter James Harper dies at 59

Former Daytona Times reporter James Harper, 59, died on June 3 at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange. In addition to being an award-winning writer, Harper was a radio talk show host on WPUL-AM 1590, community activist and telecommunications professional. He also did freelance work for the Hometown News. A...
PORT ORANGE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy