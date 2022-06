Architects Alan Barlis and Jessie Goldvarg of BarlisWedlick tackle nearly every renovation in phases. But when their clients, the owners of an old farmhouse (we’re talking 18th-century old) in New York’s Hudson Valley, wanted to be able to host Thanksgiving there, the timeline for part one had to be, as Barlis put it, “lightning fast.” It was already summer, and they were celebrating the Canadian version of the holiday in early October.

