Irvine, CA

Two new bridges to extend trail network

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of Irvine’s most popular trails will receive $32.5 million of improvements, extending both trails across the city by spanning roadways with pedestrian bridges. The city has begun building a $6.8 million pedestrian bridge over the 133 Toll Road and Marshburn...

foxla.com

Improvements coming to 20-mile stretch of PCH

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Some major changes are coming to parts of the Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County. Caltrans is getting $35 million to make improvements along a 20-mile stretch between Newport Beach and the LA County line. Some changes include new traffic lights, patching up pavements, and new...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County Leader Board

As many readers may know, the long-awaited $400 million revitalization of the historic Dana Point Harbor is set to begin this summer. But what many may not understand is the unique yet highly successful funding formula behind it: a 66-year public-private partnership (P3) among the County of Orange, Dana Point Harbor Partners LLC (DPHP) and DPHP Drystack LLC. Both DPHP entities are comprised of Burnham Ward Properties, which will revitalize the restaurants, retail, and public spaces; Bellwether Financial Group, which will revitalize The Marina at Dana Point; and R.D. Olson Development, which will create two world-class hotels.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

San Clemente Beach Trail Orange County Day Trip

San Clemente Beach Trail runs along the coast from North Beach to Calafia Beach, south of the San Clemente Pier. The trail starts at North Beach, a large parking lot at the Metrolink station. There is an hourly fee to park here, and if you don’t have the correct change, you can pay by credit card. Some nearby free street parking is available.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KCET

New Orange County Park Space is a Gathering Space for Indigenous Americans

"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explores moments of resistance and social activism despite Orange County's reputation for its conservatism. Indigenous oral histories relate that, long...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

County invests in Pass area’s infrastructure

Guests at the PassEDA’s Tuesday morning, May 31, visitation by County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont got a rundown of some of the projects being overseen by county departments in transportation, planning, and flood control and water conservation. The nonprofit PassEDA, or Pass Economic...
CABAZON, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Orange County residents cutting back on spending to fill up gas tanks

With gas prices over $6 a gallon, Mercy Macharia picked up nothing extra on her Target run in Anaheim."I really wanted makeup for myself but for real," she said. "I'd rather stop today and just think about it some other time because I have to fill up my gas today." Other shoppers shared the same story, having their wish lists unfulfilled and skipping out on the small stuff because of gas prices."I saw a spatula I liked and I thought 'No I can't get it,'" said Anaheim resident Micki Rediess. "I like interesting tools for my kitchen and thought 'No can't get it,' [and] passed it up."When it comes to the fun stuff, whether it's for the kids or oneself, the motto these days for many is to toss those aside as soaring gas prices east into many people's savings. "Doing a lot less for those extra activities and things like that to save money," said Anaheim resident Rebecca Mugica. "Finding deals and places to go that aren't so expensive."Rising food prices have also set shoppers back as their tab at the grocery store continues to grow."We need to cut down and go to cheaper that's unhealthy," said Anaheim resident Judy Marenco. 
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Top 10 Summer Must-Do’s in O.C.

When: Thursdays at 5 p.m., June 23 through Aug. 25. Where: Craig Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park, and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. Why: Free parking, free live music, and a summer evening in the parks are great reasons to meet up...
wisfarmer.com

A little farm in a big city

If perchance through business, pleasure or necessity (as I was) you find yourself in southern California for an extended period, you will soon tire of trips to the ocean and viewing cute communities made up of closely packed, expensive houses (median price of $1.1 million) and seek something different. The closed El Toro Marine Air Base (currently undergoing redevelopment) intrigues me. However, it's off-limits to the public.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Blown transformer takes out power to thousands in Torrance, Redondo Beach

Police say a transformer blew in Torrance, taking out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the South Bay on Tuesday.According to Southern California Edison, the outage that started at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday took out power to more than 8,500 customers.The blown transformer was apparently in Torrance, but caused outages in several areas of south Redondo Beach, according to Redondo Beach police. With traffic signals out at many intersections, several roadways were closed, including portions of Sepulveda Boulevard in Torrance, and Camino Real in Redondo Beach.SoCal Edison says its crews are on their way to the area.
TORRANCE, CA
tittlepress.com

Starbucks coming to Corona shopping center – Press Enterprise

A Starbucks is joining the retail lineup at Green River Promenade in Corona. The company signed a 10-year lease with the property owner in a deal negotiated by Pablo Velasco, a senior VP of Leasing & Sales at Progressive Real Estate Partners. The 1,800-square-foot Starbucks will be a drive-through only...
CORONA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Anaheim VA Clinic relocating to Placentia

Coming in early July, the Anaheim clinic, located at 2569 West Woodland Drive will be relocating to 770 S Placentia Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870. The new location features a single-story building with 30 rooms, parking for 59 vehicles and four different access points to the clinic. However, this transition is...
PLACENTIA, CA
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

