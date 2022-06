SYRACUSE — Sam Swart is saying goodbye to Syracuse women's lacrosse, but not to the Orange. The graduate student will join the Syracuse field hockey team this summer. "This has been a dream of mine my entire life," said Swart in an interview with CNY Central on Tuesday. "This has been on the back on my mind since I started playing field hockey in 2nd grade. My whole life growing up was lacrosse and field hockey."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO