The Virginia Highway Marker program dedicated a historical marker to the descendants of an enslaved person on June 4 at Berkeley Plantation in Charles City. The marker provides a description of the life of Emanuel Quivers, who was born at the plantation in 1814. Quivers became a Tredegar Iron Works supervisor and purchased freedom for himself and his family, journeying to California. In California, he campaigned against testimony laws that prevented persons of color from testifying against whites and was in favor of equal educational opportunities for Black children. Quivers was known for his Mark Twain-like wit.

CHARLES CITY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO