Chester, VA

Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond

ABC News
 3 days ago

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and seven other young people were injured after gunfire erupted during a graduation party in central Virginia, police said Saturday.

Two separate fights between attendees of the mostly outdoor party in Chester were reported shortly before police received a call about shots fired late Friday night, Chesterfield County Police Maj. Brad Badgerow said at a news conference.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was a gunfight with multiple shooters, Badgerow said, though he noted officers had recovered more than 50 casings of four different calibers.

“Whether that means it was four people shooting — I can't tell you that. But it looks like there were at least four different weapons that were fired,” he said.

The department said when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 20-year-old Taborri J. Carter of Petersburg suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, but he died at the scene. Five other shooting victims had already left the scene before police arrived, according to a news release that said their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Two other people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle as they fled the shooting, police said. Those injured ranged in age from 16 to 21 and were from Chesterfield or nearby localities. The party, which had been advertised on social media, drew about 50 to 100 people, Badgerow said.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests or suspect information had been released as of Saturday afternoon.

The party took place in a residential area of Chester, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Richmond.

Wiggy
3d ago

usual suspects. killings at parties, graduations, he'll even funerals. They have no morals or respect for anyone's life including their own, the just trying to get paid, get Dat paper blah blah blah.

My other hat is tinfoil
3d ago

Yep no doubt it was a assault weapon! Guy limped to da paaty like Chester on Gunsmoke! No buddy saw nutin!

CubanAmericanPatriot1963
2d ago

Ever wonder why these happen prior to elections? Why the shooters are mysteriously able to buy expensive weapons? Why law enforcement is strangely absent? Why they can’t get their stories straight?

