ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida Braces for Rain, Flooding Due to System

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Florida is in store for a wet weekend due to the potential impacts from what is now Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Regardless of how this system develops, we will see impactful weather across South Florida through most of Saturday....

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Flooding Woes Continue After Storms in SW Miami-Dade

Portions of southwest Miami-Dade County that were drenched by weekend storms from what became Tropical Storm Alex are still dealing with flooding from storms that came across the area Monday and Tuesday. NBC 6 viewer Jorge Mario Gomez sent video showing flooding Tuesday morning in Cutler Bay along Southwest 84th...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Flash Flood Warning in Broward: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

A Flash Flood Warning is in place Tuesday for a majority of Broward County. The warning lasts until 5:15 p.m. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Coconut Creek and more. The National Weather Service says 2-3 inches of rain have already fallen during the last hour and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Thunderstorm Warning for Broward: Open App for First Alert Doppler 6000

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Monday for northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach counties. The warning lasts through 5:30 p.m. and impacts Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. The wet weather will stick around Monday across South Florida, but it won't do...
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Residents Call for FAA to Change Flights Paths Out of Miami Airport

No. 1 - A man was fatally shot by a Miami-Dade police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening, according to the director of MDPD. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. when officials received a call from an individual saying he would kill someone at the location of Northwest 117th Avenue near 114th Street if officers did not arrive within minutes. Two uniformed patrol officers responded from the northside district, arriving in marked police vehicles. One MDPD officer observed a white male in his 70s armed with what appeared to be a rifle. When the man did not comply with the officer's directions, the officer discharged his firearm, killing the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate and provide a full report to the State Attorney's office and MDPD.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
NBC Miami

Tropical Storm Alex Becomes First Named Storm of 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Atlantic after leaving heavy rain and flooding behind in South Florida. Alex is on a quick east, northeastward track toward Bermuda. Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda starting late tonight or early...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Residents Displaced When Building Deemed Unsafe After Storms

No. 1 - Two multifamily dwellings were deemed unsafe by the Coral Springs Building Department following the heavy rains caused by a tropical system that crossed over South Florida on Saturday. The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the scene of 7827 NW 39th Court at approximately 10 a.m....
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Fire Burns Home in Fort Lauderdale

Firefighters worked to put out a fire Tuesday at a home in Fort Lauderdale. Chopper 6 showed flames and dark smoke billowing from the rear of a home in the 1300 block of SW 23rd Avenue. It's unclear if there were any injuries or if anyone was inside the house...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Tornado#Flash Flood Warning#Nbc#Android
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center Debuts 27 Meter Diving Platform

The city of Fort Lauderdale is making some renovations to the local aquatic center - taking the facility to new heights. “Fort Lauderdale is now home to the first pre-cast concrete dive tower in the world. When this entire peninsula is completed, there will be no other aquatic site that compares to what we have to offer in Fort Lauderdale," said city commissioner Steve Glassman.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Person Killed After Brightline Train Strikes Car in Oakland Park

A person was killed after a Brightline train crashed into a car Tuesday in Oakland Park, deputies said. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 62nd Street, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

SUV Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes into Liberty City Home

An SUV crashed into a Liberty City home after a Miami police officer attempted to stop the driver Tuesday morning. When the driver of the white BMW SUV attempted to flee, the car crashed into a residence at 7th Avenue and 46th Street at 11:20 a.m. No injuries have been...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC Miami

Reported Fatal Crash Closes SB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway

A reportedly fatal crash early Monday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway just north of the Dolphin Expressway, where the crash took place just after 2:30 a.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting in Oakland Park: BSO

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Oakland Park that landed one man in the hospital. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene near the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue just before 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report of Deadly Small Plane Crash on Haulover Inlet Bridge

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report of a small plane crash on a Miami bridge last month that killed the pilot and injured others. Veteran pilot Narciso Torres, 36, was killed May 14 when a Cessna 172 crashed on the Haulover Inlet bridge. Two other passengers who were on the plane were able to get out and were hospitalized.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Sheriff's Office to Make Major Cold Case Announcement Tuesday

The Broward Sheriff's Office will make a major announcement Tuesday regarding multiple cold cases from the 1980s. Sheriff Gregory Tony will speak at a news conference along with other officials from the BSO Cold Case Unit. Officials have not given details on the announcement, saying only it is regarding the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Mass Shooting at West Palm Beach Pride Event

A 17-year-old was arrested in Canada for allegedly making threats online to shoot people at an LGBTQ+ event in West Palm Beach, police said. The teen was arrested early Monday after an investigation involving the West Palm Beach Police Department, and New York Police Department, along with Canadian law enforcement and the FBI. He was not identified because of his age.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy