South Florida Braces for Rain, Flooding Due to System

No. 1 - A man was fatally shot by a Miami-Dade police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening, according to the director of MDPD. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. when officials received a call from an individual saying he would kill someone at the location of Northwest 117th Avenue near 114th Street if officers did not arrive within minutes. Two uniformed patrol officers responded from the northside district, arriving in marked police vehicles. One MDPD officer observed a white male in his 70s armed with what appeared to be a rifle. When the man did not comply with the officer's directions, the officer discharged his firearm, killing the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate and provide a full report to the State Attorney's office and MDPD.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO