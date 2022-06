Bobby Rex Sewell, 89, of Newnan, Georgia went home to be with the Lord and his lovely bride, Martha, on June 2, 2022. Bobby served in the United States Army stationed at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Belvoir and was honorably discharged in 1956. He retired from Delta Airlines as Assistant General Foreman of International Maintenance after 40 years of service. He was honored and blessed to serve as a deacon at Macedonia Baptist church and throughout the community. Anything he could do with a tractor - he was first in line. Upon retirement, he continued his lifelong passion of being on the family farm, building projects for the family and community, and enjoying his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO