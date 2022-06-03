Friday Mailbag: How concerning is David Tepper filing for bankruptcy? | Locked On Panthers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On his way to work, a South Carolina man decided to play the lottery and got paid $300,000. “It was awesome,” he said of the win. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man said he stopped at the VIMLA Inc. convenience store at 1791 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg to get something to drink and a lottery ticket. He said he scratched the ticket in his car in the store’s parking lot and couldn’t believe the result.
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte might have some of the most overvalued homes in the country. Florida Atlantic University released a study showing there are 15 markets where home prices are at least 50% more than their values. [ ALSO READ: LendingTree finds top spots for Gen Z homebuyers ]. In...
Looking for love? Charlotte is one of the best cities in the state for its outgoing atmosphere, activities to do, and to meet single people? Well, according to Extra Space Charlotte is a great place for single people and young professionals to meet and mingle. How many dates have you gone on in the past year in the city? If it’s not too many, then you just might be searching in the wrong neighborhoods.
The City of Charlotte wants to go new depths and take the Charlotte Transportation Center underground. What’s happening: The city’s economic development committee’s Monday meeting included discussing a key component of last week’s proposed upgrades for Spectrum Center and building the Charlotte Hornets a new practice facility in a redeveloped CTC. Why it matters: CTC, […]
The post Renderings: What an underground Charlotte Transportation Center could look like appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — These days, big property management companies, even individual investors, are making no-contact key tours available for prospective tenants and buyers. The problem is, people are finding ways to hack the system and make themselves feel right at home as long as they can. People who occupy...
Three people were shot Thursday night in Hickory. Two are seriously injured and another is in critical condition and not expected to survive. A former local Sheriff who used to issue gun permits, and a current popular gun shop owner, are speaking out with their idea. Elected leaders, Tepper’s team...
Thrift Road is the place to be right now. What’s happening: Six new businesses are coming to Wesley Heights in 2022 and early 2023: Azul Tacos and Beer serving authentic Mexican street food, an events space called The Ruth, Boxcar Bar + Bites, Runaway Whiskey and Wine Bar, a yoga studio called The Coterie Wellness Studio […]
The post Mexican restaurant, pizza joint and 2 bars join booming Thrift Road area appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The fallout over the canceled Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill continues, and small business owners are speaking out. “Really after COVID and everything, the training facility was one of our great hopes to bring people back in," said Tara Rhoton with Forte Legato Coffee.
CHARLOTTE — CBJ has put together a searchable database of the salaries for more than 7,300 city of Charlotte employees, more than 950 of whom earn six figures. From city attorneys to police officers to airport shuttle bus operators, the average salary for city employees is more than $72,000.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices soared to a record high across the U.S. Monday, hitting $4.82 per gallon. That's up about 25 cents from last week, leaving many drivers wondering how high it can go. In the Carolinas, prices are at record highs, with North Carolina drivers paying 17...
Chemical giant Dymax has just announced plans to build a new sprawling manufacturing complex in Union County. According to a press release, new $46.7 million dollar facility will produce a wide range of industrial chemicals and compounds, including structural adhesive activators, PCB potting compounds, and advanced maskant resins. “Dymax is...
We all know the housing market right now is wild. We’re hearing of insane stories of people offering way over asking price, and doing just about anything they can to get into a home. One Charlotte realtor, @maceon.mccracken on Tik Tok, shared her frustrating experience with one of her...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The first pieces of a $20 million renovation of Birkdale Village are falling into place. Cincinnati-based North American Properties gave an update this week on the revamp of that of that 250,000-square-foot retail center. The goal is to activate the heart of Birkdale’s retail district in...
If you’re looking for North Carolina’s famous “Road to Nowhere,” just follow the dead end signs in the outskirts of Bryson City. The graffiti-filled tunnel to you-guessed-it nowhere is a quirky, but fun tourist attraction a little over three hours west of Charlotte. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] […]
The post Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE — The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused prominent Charlotte businessman Marty Sumichrast of fraud and self-dealing transactions during the three years he managed the Stone Street Partners private fund. The suit filed by the SEC Wednesday seeks to have civil penalties and “disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains”...
Rosalind Williams has watched South End grow up around her $400 per month apartment in Brookhill. Now, the bulldozers are finally arriving near her doorstep. Driving the news: Within the next few weeks, the new owner of the South Tryon Street community will tear down 20 vacant buildings as they start redeveloping the 36-acre property, […]
The post Part of Brookhill will be torn down after years of failed plans appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Just 12 days shy of her 92nd Birthday, former Mayor Betty Jo Rhea has passed away. Current RH Mayor John Gettys says she and her team absolutely changed the trajectory of our city. She was ahead of her time and had a vision. While you could say she was a last of her kind, he says “it’s more appropriate to say she was the first of a kind, she changed Rock Hill forever”. More on CN2 from the Mayor on this Monday night at 6.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black-owned restaurants in Charlotte are getting a spotlight as part of Eat Black Charlotte Week. The event, which aims to give a boost to Black-owned restaurants, kicked off on Friday and runs through June 11th. Restaurants from all across the city are featured on a searchable map, and there's quite a variety to dive into.
Comments / 0