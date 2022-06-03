Friday Mailbag: How concerning is David Tepper filing for bankruptcy? | Locked On Panthers

Looking for love? Charlotte is one of the best cities in the state for its outgoing atmosphere, activities to do, and to meet single people? Well, according to Extra Space Charlotte is a great place for single people and young professionals to meet and mingle. How many dates have you gone on in the past year in the city? If it’s not too many, then you just might be searching in the wrong neighborhoods.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO