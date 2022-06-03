ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

NCAA baseball: Michigan downs Oregon, 8-6

By Pamplin Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6GBB_0g0AybTd00 Matt Frey hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Wolverines beat the Ducks in an NCAA regional at Louisville.

Matt Frey hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, breaking a tie, as Michigan beat Oregon 8-6 Friday in NCAA regional baseball play at Louisville, Kentucky.

Brennan Milone hit a solo homer and had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Oregon (35-24).

The Wolverines moved to 33-26.

Jimmy Obertop had two, two-run homers for Michigan.

The Ducks play Southeast Missouri State in regional play at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Said UO coach Mark Wasikowski:

"We're disappointed to lose ballgame tonight. You know Coach Erik Bakich's team plays very, very well. We just we kept fighting back and we just didn't have enough to overcome the deficit."

How do they reset to play Saturday?

The coach said:

"Well, I mean, it's not a lot of room to sit back and turn into a psychiatrist or whatever. The bottom line is you're in a must-win game tomorrow and you need to get a good pitching performance. We need guys that aren't ready to take the uniforms off tomorrow, you know, and that's really what it comes down to and it's no more complicated than that. I don't think there needs to be a big pep talk or anything like that."

