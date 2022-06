Dave Epstein officially joined GBH News this week through a new partnership that will have him bring weather forecasts to Morning Edition every weekday, as well as weekly discussions about big weather topics like climate change. The Massachusetts-based meteorologist is an author, a college instructor and a member of the American Meteorological Society. Plus he’s an avid horticulturist — or, how he’d rather put it, he likes plants. He founded GrowingWisdom.com, a video blog for home gardeners. Here are four things to know about him.

