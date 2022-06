Click here to read the full article. “I don’t have a suit on right now, because I’m an artist,” proclaimed Chance the Rapper on stage at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s 2022 gala in Los Angeles. He opted for a Burberry sweatshirt, Champion trousers and his signature “3” baseball cap.More from WWDA Look at the Grand Reopening Museum of Contemporary Art San DiegoGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Josh Sperling's 'Daydream' Exhibition at Perrotin “But then I heard the one and only Keanu Reeves was in the house tonight,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Man, I should have worn...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO