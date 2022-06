LOS ANGELES -- As the final sinker snapped out of the hand of Adonis Medina, of all people, and darted under Will Smith’s bat, the Mets completed one of the more improbable series splits they’ve had in recent memory. Medina earned his first career save in a game in which manager Buck Showalter used Edwin Díaz in the eighth inning, but not the ninth; in which the Mets won for the first time in 15 years at Dodger Stadium when trailing in the eighth inning or later; and in which the 5-4 victory in 10 innings gave them sole possession of the best record in the National League.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO