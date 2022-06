It’s farmers market season and that could mean savings for smart shoppers. Shoppers can not only save money but make it an experience. Stephanie Dunn, executive director of Star Farm, an urban farm in Chicago, recommends going to the farmers market for the shopping but "take in the whole experience," she said. There is something new every week and there is fun to be had – as well as savings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO