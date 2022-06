FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, an outdoor store with a conservation theme, will be coming to Shoppers World. The chain of stores, owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods, will slide into a spot in Shoppers World formerly occupied by Bob’s. Construction and renovation of the building has already begun, and signs announcing the future arrival of public land can be spotted at the site.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO