Windsor, VA

Hearings on budget, rates continued to June 14

By Titus Mohler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindsor Town Council held public hearings concerning the town’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 operating budget, Capital Improvement Plan, tax rates and water rate on May 26 and chose to continue all the hearings to its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, June 14. Two members of the public were present...

