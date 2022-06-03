ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfredo starts from the pole in Portland NASCAR race

By Jeff Zurschmeide
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUyMa_0g0ACYza00 The 23-year-old driver delivered a 1:16.071 lap in his No. 23 Chevy in damp conditions.

Anthony Alfredo took the Busch pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 race at Portland International Raceway.

It was Alfredo's first career pole position in a NASCAR series, coming after 33 starts in the Xfinity series.

"It feels amazing, honestly," Alfredo said. "I wasn't really sure exactly what I did that lap, other than leave nothing on the table. I guess that's what it takes to get a pole, especially on a road course. I put in a lot of work behind the wheel and studying film to try to be a better road course racer. It's one stop closer to our first win."

Qualifying was challenging for drivers as a light rain fell throughout the 55-minute session, making the track increasingly damp and slick.

Per Xfinity Series rules, drivers were divided into two groups, each with 15 minutes allotted to lay down the best possible lap time. The top five qualifiers from each session advance to a final 10-minute session to earn the pole position for the race.

Group A drivers including Alfredo went first. The 23-year-old Alfredo delivered a fast lap time of 1:16.071 in his No. 23 Our Racing Chevrolet Camaro, averaging 93.229 mph around the track. Austin Hill was second-fastest and the top rookie, showing a lap time of 1:16.280 in his No. 21 Camaro.

By the time Group B took the track, the light but steady rain was affecting traction, sending several drivers spinning and forcing a more conservative approach. Among the drivers in the second group, only 19-year-old Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Toyota was able to lap in the 1:16 range, earning a third-row outside grid position.

The final pole position shootout was cut short by officials as it was clear that no new competitive times would be set on the slick race course.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 race will take the green flag at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. The ARCA Menards Series West will also race, with on-track action beginning at 10 a.m.

