Nutley, NJ

Boys Varsity Baseball falls to Millburn 1 – 0

By Admin
nutleyathletics.org
 3 days ago

Both teams were strong on the hill on Friday, but Millburn was just a little bit stronger at...

Wrege, Huelbig Silver Medals Key Raiders to a Strong Finish at County Meet

The Nutley Raider Track and Field team made a third trip to Woodman Field for the continuation of Day Two of The Essex County Championships yesterday and were able to have a strong finish to the meet. The “Day Two, Part Two” performances were led by sophomore Jason Wrege who unloaded a huge 140-9 PR on his 5th throw in the Boys’ javelin to lay claim to the silver medal. Junior Andrew Nicolette made the finals in the javelin with a solid throw of 133-0. However, had to pass on some attempts due to a nagging elbow issue and remained in 8th place. In the Girls’ high jump, the Raiders had their traditional strong showing. Senior Allie Huelbig, who was unable to compete yesterday due to an injury, had her Day Two, Part One performance carry over which turned out to be just enough to claim 2nd place with a 4-8 clearance. Juniors Kate Hickey and Marcella Blancato claimed the 3rd and 4th place medals with 4-8 clearances. The ties were broken based on fewer misses. The Senior Twomey Twins raced their final race for the Raiders in the 200 meters. Both Alexandra(28.52) and Tim(25.42) just missed their PRs. In the 3200 meters, freshman Jaylin Romero(13:12.39) and sophomore Ryan Budinick(11:57.03) both scored top-ten finishes in the meet. In the Girls’discus, freshman Elizabeth Franco(60-3) and Lissette Abreu(53-0) showed great promise for the future, just missing their PRs. Senior Jayden Cuevas battled to overcome a leg injury that has been plaguing him for the past few weeks, and stretched the long jump tape out to 18-6, however it wasn’t enough to make the finals. Sophomores Vincent Zacchia(35-1 1/2) and Sean McAloon(31-10) wrapped up their seasons in the shot put.
NUTLEY, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

West Orange basketball team forced to withdraw from tournament in Clark due to T-shirts

CLARK, NJ — A youth basketball team from West Orange was forced to pull out of a tournament that was held in Clark after wearing warm up T-shirts that protested the actions of Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso, who has recently come under fire for using racial slurs. The tournament was being held in the gyms at the Clark Recreation Center and Arthur L. Johnson High School. The team, which is made up of seventh-graders and coached by state Sen. Richard Codey, was asked to either remove the shirts or pull out of the tournament, according to Codey. The front of the shirts read “End racism” while the backs read “Equality.”
essexnewsdaily.com

Rock Spring Golf Club moves up in state ranking

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Rock Spring Golf Club, West Orange’s municipally owned golf course, has moved up in the state rankings. It is now listed as the No. 5 golf course in all of New Jersey according to the latest. Golfweek.usatoday.com ranking. The Rock Spring course was...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Bergen, Morris Counties

Winners! A pair of New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at 7-Eleven stores in Bergen and Morris counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, June 4 drawing were sold at 7-Elevens at 165 Paterson Ave. in Wallington and 31 North Beverwyck Rd. in Lake Hiawatha, lottery officials said.
MORRIS, CT
Daily Voice

All For What? Twins From Ridgewood, Two Others Charged In Vicious Westwood Robbery

Two men were viciously beaten and robbed in Westwood by twin brothers from Ridgewood and two companions -- all for a cellphone and a six-pack of beer -- authorities said. Both victims were hospitalized with facial injuries after being jumped and pummeled outside a Chinese restaurant on Washington Avenue across from 3rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
WESTWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

ALJ High School Announces 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Arthur L. Johnson High School is proud to announce the Class of 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian. After 7 semesters and a cumulative GPA of 4.84, Christopher Warnick has earned and been awarded the title of ALJHS Valedictorian. Chris is off to Fairfield University where he plans to study Math but on the pre-health track.
CLARK, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Regatta Playground in West Orange NJ

The Regatta Playground in West Orange opened in the summer of 2014 and is a stand alone feature of the South Mountain Recreation Complex. It is a magnificent playground, one of New Jersey’s best playgrounds!. 10 Things to Know About Regatta Playground in West Orange New Jersey. As part...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
shu.edu

Seton Hall Helped Launch his Career. Now, a Radio Legend Gives Back to the Archdiocese.

After a prolific career in broadcasting and voice-over work, Bernie Wagenblast uses the skills he learned at Seton Hall to give back to WSOU and his hometown parish. You might not recognize his name, but there is a very good chance you have heard Bernie Wagenblast’s voice. Maybe it was when his “chipper, crisp, slightly plummy tenor” — as the New York Times once described it — was broadcasting traffic reports for years on New York radio stations like WABC and WINS. Or perhaps it was the last time you traveled — Wagenblast’s dulcet tones can currently be heard on the recorded announcements for the New York City Subway, AirTrain Newark, and PATCO Speedline.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Morristown Minute

Tri-County Fair Returns to Morris County

Next week, starting June 16 through June 19, the Tri-County Fair comes to the Morris County area at the 107-acre site of Christ Church. The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks, and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107-acre site of Christ Church located at 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866 – Exit 37 off of RT-80.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Belleville settles contract with new trash hauler

The Township of Belleville has opted to sweep out its old trash collector in favor of a rival firm that offered a better deal. On May 24, the township governing body voted to award a contract for the collection of solid waste and recycling collection services to Joseph Smentkowski Inc./Galaxy Carting, of Jersey City.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Teen is shot in Hoboken, handgun recovered: police

A teen was shot on a Hoboken street and a handgun was recovered Monday night, Hoboken Lt. Danilo Cabrera said. The shooting of the 17-year-old Hoboken boy occurred on Fourth Street between Jackson and Harrison streets, in the area of Mama Johnson Field. Police responded at 9:19 p.m. and Officer Jessica Pizanie found the victim with a single gunshot wound.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bear Struck, Killed On Route 208

A motorist escaped injury when her sedan struck and killed a small black bear on Route 208, authorities said. The 30-year-old Haskell resident was headed north by herself on the highway when her 2016 Subaru WRX hit the bear between Ewing and Summit avenues in Franklin Lakes around 11 p.m. Friday, Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Allendale, NJ teen dies in house fire with pets

ALLENDALE — A 17-year-old girl and several pets died in a house fire late Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 5:10 p.m. at a two-story home on Bonnie Way. Firefighters found the girl, who was the only person inside the house, according to Allendale police. She was later pronounced dead at Valley Hospital.
ALLENDALE, NJ
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Manhunt Nets Two After Paramus Resident Confronts Home Burglar

A burglar who was confronted by a Paramus homeowner after entering an occupied residence Friday morning was captured by police a short time later, authorities confirmed. Alqadir Ward, 26, of East Orange was nabbed by Paramus and Washington Township police as he tried to hide in bushes along the Garden State Parkway shortly after 8 a.m., Paramus Police Capt. Frank Scott said.
PARAMUS, NJ

Community Policy