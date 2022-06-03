Boys Varsity Baseball falls to Millburn 1 – 0

The Nutley Raider Track and Field team made a third trip to Woodman Field for the continuation of Day Two of The Essex County Championships yesterday and were able to have a strong finish to the meet. The “Day Two, Part Two” performances were led by sophomore Jason Wrege who unloaded a huge 140-9 PR on his 5th throw in the Boys’ javelin to lay claim to the silver medal. Junior Andrew Nicolette made the finals in the javelin with a solid throw of 133-0. However, had to pass on some attempts due to a nagging elbow issue and remained in 8th place. In the Girls’ high jump, the Raiders had their traditional strong showing. Senior Allie Huelbig, who was unable to compete yesterday due to an injury, had her Day Two, Part One performance carry over which turned out to be just enough to claim 2nd place with a 4-8 clearance. Juniors Kate Hickey and Marcella Blancato claimed the 3rd and 4th place medals with 4-8 clearances. The ties were broken based on fewer misses. The Senior Twomey Twins raced their final race for the Raiders in the 200 meters. Both Alexandra(28.52) and Tim(25.42) just missed their PRs. In the 3200 meters, freshman Jaylin Romero(13:12.39) and sophomore Ryan Budinick(11:57.03) both scored top-ten finishes in the meet. In the Girls’discus, freshman Elizabeth Franco(60-3) and Lissette Abreu(53-0) showed great promise for the future, just missing their PRs. Senior Jayden Cuevas battled to overcome a leg injury that has been plaguing him for the past few weeks, and stretched the long jump tape out to 18-6, however it wasn’t enough to make the finals. Sophomores Vincent Zacchia(35-1 1/2) and Sean McAloon(31-10) wrapped up their seasons in the shot put.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO