6/3 High School Baseball & Softball

Kentucky’s loss to Saint Peters in the opening round of NCAA Tournament still bothers Kentucky coach John Calipari. “We were the fifth-seeded team in that tournament and lost,” Calipari said during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show last week. “I’m still sick over it. … There’s some grieving. I have never had a team lose to a seed like that, but they weren’t a 15 seed, Saint Peters was really good. … At the end of the day, you can’t steal the joy of that season. The last game, you got to go through it, you got to deal with it.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO