Mccracken County, KY

6/3 High School Baseball & Softball

By Blake Sandlin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. - Below is a list of reported high...

foxlexington.com

High school track & field state championships held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The KHSAA Class 3A track & field state championships were held on Saturday at the UK Track & Field Complex, giving high school athletes a chance to take home some hardware. A number of state championships were won by local Central Kentucky schools, including...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

John Calipari believes Kentucky will be in the hunt for a national title when Cats return to court this fall

Kentucky’s loss to Saint Peters in the opening round of NCAA Tournament still bothers Kentucky coach John Calipari. “We were the fifth-seeded team in that tournament and lost,” Calipari said during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show last week. “I’m still sick over it. … There’s some grieving. I have never had a team lose to a seed like that, but they weren’t a 15 seed, Saint Peters was really good. … At the end of the day, you can’t steal the joy of that season. The last game, you got to go through it, you got to deal with it.
LEXINGTON, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Book about Western Kentucky politics earns history award

When the Kentucky Historical Society presented awards during Kentucky History Day on June 4 in Frankfort, the Hopkinsville museum wasn’t the only honoree from Western Kentucky. Historian George Humphreys’ book, “The Fall of Kentucky’s Rock: Western Kentucky Democratic Politics Since the New Deal,” earned a publication award from KHS....
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s 5th annual ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event drew large crowd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A perfect day from Mother Nature couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Members of the Lexington Police Department took advantage of the beautiful weather out at the Gainesway Fishing Pond on Saturday. The fifth annual “Cops and Bobbers” event offered the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Block party at Greyline Station kicks off Pride Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pride Month kicked off Friday night with a block party at Greyline Station in Lexington. It’s located on West Loudon Avenue and featured inflatables, Kona Ice and several Lexington vendors. Organizers said they start every month with a Friday night block party like this, but...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man dies in Paintsville Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has died in Paintsville Lake in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office, authorities found the man’s body late Sunday around 6 p.m., June 5, 2022. Coroner J.R. Frisby has identified the man as Kyle Webb, 23, of Thelma. Frisby says the incident occurred in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Students put electric cars to the test at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Thirteen teams made up of nine- through 12-year-olds competed with their electric cars at Kroger Field. It was part of the “Generation Electric Vehicles,” or GEN E.V., program. The program is coordinated by the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research and the State...
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Two people shot early Tuesday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Police say two victims were found in the 400 block of Oak Street around 1:15 a.m. That’s in the Newtown Pike area. Both victims have non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Officers found a car nearby...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Teen who brought a gun to Berea pool arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lancaster teen was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after bringing a loaded and armed gun to the Berea City Pool. According to an arrest citation, at around 4:34 p.m. 19-year-old Daniel Ray Hays was seen by pool staff with a gun in his pocket.
BEREA, KY
lakercountry.com

Pageant results from Russell County Fair

Saturday was pageant day at the Russell County Jaycees Fair. Naomi Meece, daughter of Mitchell and Nayeli Meece of Russell Springs – 0-6 girls. Roman Best, son of Hunter Best and Bailey Brown of Russell Springs – 6-12 boys. Tucker Bailey, son of Trevor Bailey and Haley Price...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Jurassic Quest coming to Lexington this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America returns to Lexington. Jurassic quest opens at the central bank center June 10th through 12th for one weekend only. Dinosaur fans will get a chance to see photo-realistic dinosaurs in a unique indoor experience. Organizers say it...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Moms Demand for Action urges city to make changes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Survivors of gun violence in Lexington joined the mayor and members of the community to share their stories. At 17, Shelby Howard found out her brother was shot and killed. “I remember walking around the hospital being like just keep walking, just keep living, just keep...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

JCPS Board files lawsuit challenging Kentucky lawmakers recent bill passage limiting authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County School Board is now challenging a lawsuit that would strip power from the board and give complete control to the superintendent. The JCPS Board filed the lawsuit with Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday, challenging the constitutionality and seeking to block portions of Senate Bill 1 which would take effect on July 14.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

