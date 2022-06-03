ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro Celebrates Groundbreaking for Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Separation

By Joe Linton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, state and county officials broke ground on a much-needed grade separation that will carry Rosecrans Avenue over busy rail tracks in the southeast L.A. County city of Santa Fe Springs. Construction is already underway on the $156 million Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Separation Project, which will benefit both rail...

