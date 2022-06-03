ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Bulldog AKC English Puppies 1 Blue F

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBulldog AKC English Puppies 1 Blue Fawn Male, 2 Lilac...

www.postandcourier.com

abccolumbia.com

Columbia Animal Services offering free adoptions this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can take home a new furry friend this week in honor of National Best Friends Day. Columbia Animal Services says all pet adoptions now through Saturday will be free. All the dogs up for adoption can be found at Columbia Animal Services on 127 Humane...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

ANIMAL CONNECTION: Dog parks, mimosas and food trucks, oh my!

Next time you visit the SPCA you might notice something new. Our staff and volunteers have worked hard over the past year to fundraise for a dog park just for shelter pets. While we are proud to have Aiken’s best dog park complete with a water fountain and lots of room for pups to roam, our shelter dogs were excluded from the fun. Now, shelter pups have a park of their very own featuring a quiet gazebo and agility equipment so staff and volunteers can teach them skills that will help them thrive in their new homes.
AIKEN, SC
coladaily.com

Local animal shelters urge Midlands residents to foster or adopt

Columbia Animal Services recently declared a 'state of emergency' because of the overpopulation of pets in shelters. They urged potential pet owners to consider adopting or fostering, and have decided to celebrate National Best Friends Day on June 8 by making adoptions free. The Columbia Animal Shelter currently has over...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

Outfest Columbia underway in The Vista to kick off Pride Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — OutFest Columbia returned to The Vista to celebrate Pride Month this weekend. This year, Drag Queen Willow Pill took to the stage for the start of Pride Month in South Carolina. OutFest Columbia is an annual event that focuses on showcasing the LGBTQ+ community of Columbia. People that went said that it was a day filled with acceptance and appreciation.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

One-day-old baby surrendered safely at South Carolina medical center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in Summerville. The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman meets former POW whose name was on POW support bracelet

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The 'Vietnam Prisoners of War 49th Freedom Reunion' kicked off on June 1, wrapping up June 5. Every year, surviving Vietnam POWs meet in different cities across the country to share stories, reconnect, and renew their bonds of friendship. This year the reunion was held in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina man surprised to learn he won $500,000 on Powerball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — An Upstate South Carolina man was surprised to learn he won $500,000 when he cashed in his Powerball ticket. Lottery officials said he knew he won more than $500 but when staff in Columbia realized just how much they invited him to scan the ticket to see the prize for himself.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Rodeo, Live Music and vendor fairs

Enjoy a night out, food and friends as the Henry’s take the mic at Hammonds Ferry The Larder on June 8. The restaurant hosts live music weekly every Wednesday and every second Saturday. The Henry’s are a local North Augusta band featuring Henry Wynn Jr., Henry Wynn III and company playing a variety of acoustic music. Music starts around 6 p.m. To learn more, visit the venue website.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
walterborolive.com

No summer weddings for me

It’s wedding season. In Colleton County, that means guests are going to a lot of outdoor weddings. Brides are giddy with excitement, as they plan and wait for that special day. These poor brides-to-be are anxiety-ridden, fretting the cost and searching for the perfect outdoor location. The rest of us, however, are feeling some dread. Some of us go to as many and five or six in a season…all amid nature. I’ve been sunburned, mosquito-bitten, stung by fire ants, attacked by chiggers, come close to falling down face first, and once I almost developed hypothermia at an outdoor wedding in January! Luckily, I weigh more than the two skinny teenagers I shoved out of the way so I could sit under the portable heater. As a summer invitee, I am sitting on a hard chair, sweltering in the heat. If I originally had a nice hairdo and make-up, they’re gone. My armpits are sweaty, my outfit is wrinkled, my bra is soaked, and sweat is running down my back. Good times. That’s when I try to take my mind off of my misery and look around. What do I see? People worried about the sun, others fanning their faces, and men looking like they would rather be anywhere else in the world than at a marriage ceremony sitting in the heat. (You know you are in trouble when the bride’s wedding favors are fans). When I got married 48 years ago, my mother told me that yes, the wedding was for me as the bride, but I had to think of my guests…you know, the ones that are providing me with gifts and showering me with love by just showing up. I listened, and that is why my guests didn’t have to wait for my pictures to finish before they could start eating. As soon as I came in the reception room door, we immediately cut the cake. In that way, people had a chance to eat some before they became so exhausted and left. Brides, let me give you some advice. No, we old folks don’t like weddings outdoors. Yes, we like the bugless comfort of an air conditioner with our rear ends sitting on a padded pew. Yes, we give the more expensive gifts. Go for a church wedding. They are comfortable, much less costly, and usually, more readily available than the fancy venues. Save your money for the reception, honeymoon and housing. Years later, you won’t regret it, and your guests will appreciate it!
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Vice President Harris to visit SC Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party dinner Friday. Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. A reception will precede the event at 6 p.m. This year’s dinner returns after a two-year...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Roper St. Francis to double its beds at Summerville hospital; Trident also wants to grow

SUMMERVILLE — Saying its facility was too small from the moment it opened, Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital is seeking to more than double its size. Roper has the required state license to expand from 50 to 100 beds and add more than 124,000 square feet to its current 116,000-square-foot hospital at 100 Callen Blvd. It will come with a hefty price tag of more than $193 million.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Area school districts to offer summer food program through August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five announced Monday it will be offering the Summer Food Service Program this year. Running from June 6 until Aug. 3, 2022 the program will offer free breakfasts or lunches to children up to age 18. Parents and guardians who wish for their child to participate will need to bring them to one of the locations listed below.
COLUMBIA, SC

