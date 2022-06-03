Bulldog AKC English Puppies 1 Blue F

It’s wedding season. In Colleton County, that means guests are going to a lot of outdoor weddings. Brides are giddy with excitement, as they plan and wait for that special day. These poor brides-to-be are anxiety-ridden, fretting the cost and searching for the perfect outdoor location. The rest of us, however, are feeling some dread. Some of us go to as many and five or six in a season…all amid nature. I’ve been sunburned, mosquito-bitten, stung by fire ants, attacked by chiggers, come close to falling down face first, and once I almost developed hypothermia at an outdoor wedding in January! Luckily, I weigh more than the two skinny teenagers I shoved out of the way so I could sit under the portable heater. As a summer invitee, I am sitting on a hard chair, sweltering in the heat. If I originally had a nice hairdo and make-up, they’re gone. My armpits are sweaty, my outfit is wrinkled, my bra is soaked, and sweat is running down my back. Good times. That’s when I try to take my mind off of my misery and look around. What do I see? People worried about the sun, others fanning their faces, and men looking like they would rather be anywhere else in the world than at a marriage ceremony sitting in the heat. (You know you are in trouble when the bride’s wedding favors are fans). When I got married 48 years ago, my mother told me that yes, the wedding was for me as the bride, but I had to think of my guests…you know, the ones that are providing me with gifts and showering me with love by just showing up. I listened, and that is why my guests didn’t have to wait for my pictures to finish before they could start eating. As soon as I came in the reception room door, we immediately cut the cake. In that way, people had a chance to eat some before they became so exhausted and left. Brides, let me give you some advice. No, we old folks don’t like weddings outdoors. Yes, we like the bugless comfort of an air conditioner with our rear ends sitting on a padded pew. Yes, we give the more expensive gifts. Go for a church wedding. They are comfortable, much less costly, and usually, more readily available than the fancy venues. Save your money for the reception, honeymoon and housing. Years later, you won’t regret it, and your guests will appreciate it!

