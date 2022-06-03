COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

Poor fall Chinook forecasts in some coastal systems; management plan calls for no wild retention in some basins. May 26, 2022 – TILLAMOOK, Ore.—ODFW will host an online webinar on June 7 at 6 p.m. to discuss the outlook for 2022 freshwater fall Chinook and coho fisheries along Oregon’s coast. The webinar will be livestreamed to the agency’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/IEODFW Public comments about seasons and questions for fish biologists hosting the webinar should be submitted at https://odfw.wufoo.com/forms/2022-fall-coastal-salmon-seasons/ Forecasts for wild Chinook in several coastal tributaries have fallen below closure criteria identified in the 2014 Coastal Multi-species Conservation and Management Plan (CMP) , which guides ODFW’s management of coastal fall Chinook. Unfortunately, this means no wild fall Chinook retention in 2022 in the following basins: Tillamook Bay (including Tillamook, Wilson, Trask, Kilchis and Miami rivers) and Elk River. These areas will remain open for retention of hatchery salmon. Restrictions in the nearshore ocean areas adjacent to the mouth of Tillamook Bay are also being considered. The Siuslaw River and Floras Creek/New River will be closed to all salmon angling from Aug. 1-Dec. 31 and the Coquille River will be closed to all salmon angling from July 1-Dec. 31. The lingering effects of very poor ocean conditions that began in 2014 are impacting wild coastal fall Chinook. Ocean conditions have since improved, but positive effects will not be seen until future years. Other coastal river systems will remain open for wild fall Chinook under permanent rules although daily/seasonal bag limits will be reduced in the Coos, Sixes, Hunter Creek, Pistol, Chetco, and Winchuck rivers, as specified in ODFW management plans. These temporary regulations will take effect on Aug. 1 in most systems, but as early as July 1 for some. The outlook for wild coho for the Oregon coast is similar to last year’s strong return. Opportunities for wild coho fisheries in several coastal systems will also be discussed at the meetings and ODFW encourages public input. Last year there were wild coho retention seasons in four coastal rivers for the first time in five years. A previously scheduled in-person public meeting to discuss North Coast (from Necanicum to Nestucca rivers) wild fall Chinook and inland wild coho fisheries is also planned at the following time and location: June 1, 6-8 p.m., Tillamook Dept. of Forestry, Conference Room, 5005 3rd St., Tillamook, OR, Contact: Robert Bradley (503-842-2741).

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO