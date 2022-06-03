COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

ODF release – SALEM, Ore. – The Emergency Fire Cost Committee will meet in-person at the ODF Headquarters in Salem on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. A virtual option will be available. Please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please contact Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The committee’s agenda includes: Financial status of the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF) Insurance policy update; Weather update; Update on any changes to large fire cost collection efforts; Agency/Fire Division report; EFCC Administrator report. The meeting is open to the public to attend either in-person or virtually via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the end of the meeting as noted on the agenda. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The Emergency Fire Cost Committee oversees the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF), established by the Oregon Legislature as an insurance fund with the purpose of equalizing emergency fire suppression costs among the various Oregon Department of Forestry protection districts. The emergency funding system is designed to operate as an insurance policy whereby all districts contribute (pay premiums) into the fund so that money will be available to any individual district to pay fire suppression costs on emergency fires. View more information on the EFCC webpage.
Leisure and Hospitality Shows Largest Job Gain Over the Year – Oregon Employment Dept. Release – Coos County total payroll employment fell by 70 jobs in April. Job losses were estimated in local government education (-90); professional and business services (-30); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-20). General merchandise stores (-20) and local government excluding education and tribal (-20) also shed a few jobs over the month. The only notable gain was in leisure and hospitality, up by 100 jobs. Coos County total payroll employment fell by 350 jobs over the past year. The largest drop was in professional and business services which lost 270 jobs. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-40); private education and health services (-30); and construction (-30) also showed job losses since April 2021. Leisure and hospitality (+140); retail trade (+60); and other services (+20) gained jobs over the year. Curry County payroll employment was little changed in April. Leisure and hospitality gained 50 jobs while employment declined by 20 in mining, logging, and construction. Over the past year, Curry County payroll employment rose by 60 jobs. Gains were estimated in leisure and hospitality (+80); retail trade (+30); information (+20); and other services (+20). Job losses were posted in manufacturing (-40); health care (-40); and financial activities (-30). Government employment slipped by 10 jobs over the year with a loss of 40 jobs in local government and slight gains in federal (+20) and state government (+10).
The number of Covid cases in Lincoln County is surging again but because of the area’s high vaccination rate, new treatments and a less virulent variety of the disease, hospitalizations have been minimal. Lincoln County Public Health said it had official reports of 381 Covid cases in May –...
Initiative 1922 in WA state would do the same thing that's happened in Oregon, legalize personal use of hard narcotics and drugs. Are supporters noticing Oregon's rising overdose rates?. Oregon overdose deaths climb 700 percent since legalization. Washington's initiative is very similar to Oregon's with a few slight differences. But...
Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – As the heat of summer nears, and the threat of wildfire increases, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is announcing a grant to help bolster capacity at local fire departments across the state. As part of the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon Initiative, roughly $4 million is available to local fire districts and departments to bring on additional staff during the 2022 wildfire season. When applying for this grant, local fire agencies can request up to $35,000 to support upstaffing. This additional funding will increase on-duty capacity throughout the fire season at the local level and allow agencies to mobilize quickly to fires at the local, regional, and state (conflagration) level. Having more on-duty firefighters will help keep fires small before they can impact communities. “The Office of State Fire Marshal is taking a multipronged approach to combating wildfire in Oregon,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said, “We’re investing in communities through risk reduction programs and firefighting equipment and people to keep Oregonians protected from wildfire. This grant opportunity will give the Oregon fire service much needed capacity during a critical time of year.” All 306 of Oregon’s local fire service agencies are eligible for this grant opportunity. For additional information or the grant application please visit https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/OSFM-Grants.aspx. Current staff and volunteers would be eligible for additional hours under the grant using the current agency staffing model and pay scale. The application review will begin June 6, 2022. Applications may be considered through August 12, 2022, subject to the availability of funds. Applications will be periodically reviewed during the application window. Funding awards will be distributed on a rolling basis as applications are reviewed and approved. Funding for this upstaffing grant opportunity was made possible through the Oregon Legislature and Senate Bill 762.
With masks coming off and highly transmissible subvariants of omicron circulating, people who’ve made it through the pandemic without getting SARS-CoV-2 are suddenly getting it. People who’ve had it already are getting it again. It’s Oregon’s seventh surge. It’s unfolding in a radically changed world, where...
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...
Poor fall Chinook forecasts in some coastal systems; management plan calls for no wild retention in some basins. May 26, 2022 – TILLAMOOK, Ore.—ODFW will host an online webinar on June 7 at 6 p.m. to discuss the outlook for 2022 freshwater fall Chinook and coho fisheries along Oregon’s coast. The webinar will be livestreamed to the agency’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/IEODFW Public comments about seasons and questions for fish biologists hosting the webinar should be submitted at https://odfw.wufoo.com/forms/2022-fall-coastal-salmon-seasons/ Forecasts for wild Chinook in several coastal tributaries have fallen below closure criteria identified in the 2014 Coastal Multi-species Conservation and Management Plan (CMP) , which guides ODFW’s management of coastal fall Chinook. Unfortunately, this means no wild fall Chinook retention in 2022 in the following basins: Tillamook Bay (including Tillamook, Wilson, Trask, Kilchis and Miami rivers) and Elk River. These areas will remain open for retention of hatchery salmon. Restrictions in the nearshore ocean areas adjacent to the mouth of Tillamook Bay are also being considered. The Siuslaw River and Floras Creek/New River will be closed to all salmon angling from Aug. 1-Dec. 31 and the Coquille River will be closed to all salmon angling from July 1-Dec. 31. The lingering effects of very poor ocean conditions that began in 2014 are impacting wild coastal fall Chinook. Ocean conditions have since improved, but positive effects will not be seen until future years. Other coastal river systems will remain open for wild fall Chinook under permanent rules although daily/seasonal bag limits will be reduced in the Coos, Sixes, Hunter Creek, Pistol, Chetco, and Winchuck rivers, as specified in ODFW management plans. These temporary regulations will take effect on Aug. 1 in most systems, but as early as July 1 for some. The outlook for wild coho for the Oregon coast is similar to last year’s strong return. Opportunities for wild coho fisheries in several coastal systems will also be discussed at the meetings and ODFW encourages public input. Last year there were wild coho retention seasons in four coastal rivers for the first time in five years. A previously scheduled in-person public meeting to discuss North Coast (from Necanicum to Nestucca rivers) wild fall Chinook and inland wild coho fisheries is also planned at the following time and location: June 1, 6-8 p.m., Tillamook Dept. of Forestry, Conference Room, 5005 3rd St., Tillamook, OR, Contact: Robert Bradley (503-842-2741).
The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon increased by 24% during the two weeks from May 16 to 29, over the prior biweekly period, according to Oregon Health Authority data released June 2. During the same two weeks, the number of new hospitalizations more than doubled—to 549 versus 208 in...
Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is searching for a new Chief Operating Officer after recently hired Larry Butler Jr. was released from the position after one-week on the job. A deeper background check reportedly uncovered information not previously known. A release from BAH, “Bay Area Hospital (BAH) uses a comprehensive background check process to vet all of its new hires. Even the best system can be manipulated by an unscrupulous individual. That said, BAH’s process is consistent with industry standards, and includes, amongst other things, a full state, county and national criminal background check, a minimum of three professional reference checks, and in-depth interviews. BAH, like all modern health care organizations, has robust systems in place to protect its patients’ and employees’ data. We are confident that those systems work. A review of those systems indicates that no sensitive information has been breached. Nevertheless, we are conducting a thorough audit of our systems to ensure that all private data has been maintained in full and strict confidence.”
COOS BAY, Ore. - Bay Area Hospital has terminated one of its newest employees. Less than two weeks after announcing the hiring of Louisiana native Larry Butler as the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, the hospital announced he’d been suspended. According to the Department of Justice, Butler was convicted...
Springfield is a city in Lane County, Oregon. As the third-largest city in the state, after Portland and Eugene, it recorded a population of 63,365 in the 2016 census. Springfield is home to Lane Community College and the University of Oregon's Springfield campus. There are plenty of things to do...
In response to Norman R. Williams’ May 29 op-ed “Greater Idaho effort won’t prevail, but we should hear movement’s message”: Voters in Eastern Oregon counties who are passing Greater Idaho measures are voicing as loudly and clearly as possible that they want their elected leaders to begin looking at moving the state border. Far from being “doomed,” border relocation could be done in a negotiated way where the compromise and engagement that Mr. Williams desires could be undertaken. Over the past 15 years, the political and cultural divide between Western and Eastern Oregon has grown immensely.
Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
