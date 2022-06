Royce Lee Shumate, 83, of Red Rock, TX passed away on June 3, 2022. Born in Waco, TX on August 28, 1938, Royce was born to the late Clyde and Una (Fortune) Shumate. As a young man, Royce served his country in the United States Navy as a radioman on a battleship. After his service, he married his former wife, Linda (Browning) Shumate, and relocated to the Red Rock area to raise a family. Some of his interests over the years included riding his Triumph motorcycle and scuba diving. He spent many years working as an electrician for the State of Texas. He was responsible for the Texas State Capitol Complex and the Governor’s Mansion.

