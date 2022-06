(Harrisburg, PA) -- Legislation that would allow Pennsylvania banks to do business with legitimate cannabis companies has passed the state Senate. By a vote of 46 to three, the state Senate approved the bill Wednesday that would bar state regulators from punishing banks that serve cannabis or cannabis-related firms. Senate Bill 1167 now heads to the state house for consideration. It was originally introduced by State Senator John DiSanto of Dauphin and Perry Counties.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO