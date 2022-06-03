ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Fall in love with Klamath Falls

By Staff reports
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Klamath Art Association and Gallery will be showcasing new works by Victoria Landwehr beginning with a public reception for the artist on Sunday, June 5, from noon to 4 p.m. According to a news release, Landwehr’s colorful artwork depicts the vibrant landscape of Klamath Falls. The exhibit will...

Country trio to perform Friday at Mia & Pia's

Producing a live album has been a lifelong goal of Rachel Wilson, who, along with her husband, Matt, forms the Silver Lake-based acoustic duo Wampus Cat. This Friday, June 10, is a step closer to that dream as Thunder Productions will be recording Wampus Cat at its 8 p.m. show at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
Jackson, Jason Lee

Jason Lee Jackson, 54 passed away in Klamath Falls, Or. May 31, 2022. He was born May 30, 1968 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jason is survived by many family and friends, that will greatly miss him. A visitation will be Friday June 10, 2022 from 4-8pm at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E Main Street, Klamath Falls Oregon. A celebration of life service will be Saturday June 11, 2022, 1:00pm at Klamath Tribes Fitness Center, 330 Chiloquin Road, Chiloquin Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Walker, Barbara Jane

Barbara Jane Walker passed away, surrounded by loved ones, May 10, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born June 21, 1946 in Minnesota. Barb moved to Klamath Falls in 1960 when her father, the late Henry J. Hasskamp, was transferred by Great Northern Railroad. Barb graduated from Klamath Union in 1964. She remembered her teen years fondly. She joined Pacific Northwest Bell as an Operator in 1964 making $64 a week which she said was lot of money. That same year, she married Brian Walker. They were married for 17 years and had three children. She continued with the phone company, retiring after 35 years as a manager in AT&T's Portland office. Barb was proud of her career. Barb counted raising three children as her biggest accomplishment. She was helped in this venture by her close knit family. Barb is survived by her three children, grandchildren, her four siblings, many nieces and nephews, her mother, Geraldine Hasskamp, and her treasured best friend Veronica Yancey. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11 at 11:00 am, at Christ Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Whitlock, David Ralph

David (Butch) Ralph Whitlock 70 passed away peacefully at his home May 3,2022 after a lengthy illness. David was born Nov. 25, 1951 to Jacob and Bertha (O'Neil) Whitlock in Ithaca, New York. David loved fishing, camping, and just being in the woods. His hobby was working on cars. He spent a lot of time helping his best friend Jim Ford work on Jim's race cars. He loved going to the drags and watching Jim. David worked on farms at various jobs most of his life. His last job was doing the maintenance work for the park he lived in. David was never idle and worked until his health no longer permitted him to. David is survived by daughters Tammy Lewis and Shauna Whitlock, sons David Whitlock, Jeremy Tuttle, and Joseph Heatley, 18 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, brother Tim Whitlock, caregivers Fay Weaver and Lance Sherrill. David is also survived by his special companion Piper. David was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Bertha Vinson, Jay and Mary, sister Enola, and brother Wes Whitlock. Services will be held Saturday June 11, 2022 in the I.O.O.F. hall 2209 Gary St. at 2:00P.M. in Klamath Falls, Or. Potluck to follow, bring your own beverages. Alcohol is not permitted in the hall.
