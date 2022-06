Van Buren County softball fell on the road to Holy Trinity Catholic 4-2 The game would open the first three innings with no scoring between the Warriors and the Crusaders. The Warriors jumped out in front in the fourth when sophomore Ivy Davison hit a 2-run home run to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead going to the bottom of the fourth. The Crusaders would get one run back in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Warrior lead to 2-1 after 4 innings. After a scoreless top of the fifth by the Warriors, the Crusaders struck again. This time collecting three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. The teams would stay scoreless over the sixth and seventh innings as the Crusaders went on to win 4-2.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO