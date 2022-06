Four prescribed burns will be taking place this week under the direction of the Northern Sonoma County Fire District. The district will be taking advantage of the cooler weather to conduct prescribed burns. The first will be today at Laufenberg Ranch (11 acres). Then tomorrow at Modini Preserve (2 acres), Wednesday near Rio Lindo Academy (11 acres), and then Friday at Sheep Repose Bridge (15-25 acres). The district reiterates that prescribed burning is one way to reduce fuel loads and prevent future fires or at least reduce the intensity of wildfires.

