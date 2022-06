Lebanon County is getting a transitional residence to provide housing for up to three former offenders who have been released from prison but have no place to live. County commissioners on Thursday awarded a contract to Lebanon-based Woodland Contractors Inc. in the amount of $162,217 to make renovations to a property in the 200 block of East Weidman Street. Renovation project costs will be covered by existing state and federal funding, according to Lebanon County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention (MH/ID/EI) administrator Holly Leahy.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO