ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kathy Najimy Supports Kim Cattrall After Sarah Jessica Parker's 'SATC' Comments

By Nicole Massabrook
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanderson sisters are throwing shade with their spells. Kathy Najimy sent a supportive tweet to Kim Cattrall that many fans believe was a dig at Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker. “Sending love to my brilliant authentic talented beautiful hilarious @kimcatrall1 today,” Najimy, 65, shared via Twitter on...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Cynthia Nixon Thinks SATC’s Miranda Had Many ‘Queer and Lesbianic Qualities’ Before ‘And Just Like That’

Nearly 11 years after Sex and the City concluded, viewers saw a change in Miranda Hobbes when she planned to split from her longtime husband, Steve Brady, to pursue something new with Che Diaz — though actress Cynthia Nixon asserts that it’s hardly a new character development. “Even though she was only really interested in men [on Sex […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Jessica Parker addresses ‘very painful’ feud with Kim Cattrall: ‘There has been one person talking’

Sarah Jessica Parker has commented on the rift between her and her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall for the first time.Parker has spoken about Cattrall’s absence from the show’s recent reboot And Just Like That in the past but has never directly commented on the bad feeling between the two until now.“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” Parker said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast released on Thursday (2 June).“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker said about Cattrall’s highly publicised criticisms....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Kathy Najimy
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hocus Pocus#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Ask Original Stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan to Return: Here’s Why

Tom Cruise’s brand new “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” premieres only in theaters on May 27th. Ahead of the film drop, we can’t wait to see what more the Hollywood icon brought to the 1980s narrative. Even more exciting, Tom Cruise welcomed back one of the film’s original cast members, Val Kilmer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s former rival, “Iceman.” However, interestingly, Tom Cruise did not ask his onscreen partner, Kelly McGillis, back to reprise her “Top Gun” role as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.
MOVIES
EW.com

Brad Johnson, Always and Melrose Place actor, dies at 62

Brad Johnson, best known for starring in Steven Spielberg's romantic drama Always and for his turn on the Fox series Melrose Place, died Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Tex. He was 62. A representative for Johnson confirmed the news to EW. No cause of death was reported. Born in 1959...
FORT WORTH, TX
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy