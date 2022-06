KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Six years ago, on June 7, 2016, a drugged driver plowed into a group of seasoned cyclists, known as the Chain Gang and killed five of the nine riders. The five victims: Debbie Bradley, 53, of Augusta; Melissa Fevig Hughes, 42, of Kalamazoo; Tony Nelson, 73, of Kalamazoo; Larry Paulik, 74, of Kalamazoo and Suzanne Sippel, 56, of Augusta are honored regularly. It will be no different Tuesday night when people gather for the Ride of Silence tribute ride six years after the tragedy.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO