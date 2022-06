Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was SoldierNodes, rising 1,413.88%. Fidelity Investments' cryptocurrency-focused subsidiary is planning to hire more than 100 new technology workers as it works to expand its offering beyond Bitcoin, the Wall Street Journal reports. Fidelity Digital Asset Services wants to add engineers and developers with blockchain expertise in its hiring of 110 tech workers for cryptocurrency services outside of Bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO