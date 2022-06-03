Rendering: A Rolls-Royce Supercar That Doesn't Put Luxury First - gallery

In how bad of a state does a car need to be in order to be given up on? Apparently, it doesn’t matter for Greg Thurman, who saved a 1965 C2 Corvette that has been sitting in the desert for 30 years with much of its body missing. If you are a purist and hope to see a fully-restored, all-authentic C2 Corvette, you will be disappointed, because when Greg finished with the C2 Corvette, it became what can only be described as the pinnacle of custom-built, Pro-Touring American muscle cars.

