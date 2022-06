BAY CITY, Mich. - Vandals destroyed property at St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities in Bay City, according to Crime Stoppers. Police say the press box and everything in it was destroyed, as well as one of the food trailers. Windows that overlook the football field were also broken and everything that wasn’t screwed down was thrown onto the bleachers.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO