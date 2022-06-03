ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thursday Evening UTV Crash Claims Life of Ashton Teen, Two Other Teens Flown to Peoria

By Tim Lee
Cover picture for the articleJust after 5:00 pm Thursday the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle (UTV) roll over crash on Hoosier Road, just north of Naylor Road in Lee County Illinois. From the...

FTP--IL
4d ago

This is so sad. It's starting to become a common occurrence. These young kids have no concept about speed and control of vehicles it shows in their everyday driving. I think it's crazy that I kid under 16 can hop in an UTV and justgo driving down the road. Thanks need to change whether it's there it's like some States you have to have a safety course on these machines before you can operate them.

