Walter (Wally) Schall was born Feb. 12, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Walther and Irma Schall. He passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 from Lewy body dementia. Wally attended grade school in Portland, Oregon, and moved to Santa Barbara with his mother and sister in 1955 after his dad passed away. Wally attended La Cumbre Junior High, and was in the first class to graduate from San Marcos High School Class of 1961. He was on the Royals Basketball Team, and scored the first two points.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO