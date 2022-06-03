ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego resident pleads guilty to charge of making false statement to a bank

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Nelson Scott Gillis, a former executive for Aequitas Management, had already been charged with wire fraud and bank fraud

Lake Oswego resident Nelson Scott Gillis, a former senior executive and chief financial officer for the now-defunct Aequitas Management LLC, pleaded guilty Thursday, May 26, to making a false statement to a bank so that he could help the company obtain a $4.2 million loan.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon, Gillis signed an agreement for Aequitas to receive a $4.2 million advance from Wells Fargo despite the fact that the company's general counsel had earlier advised the executive team that the company would default on payments due to private note investors and in turn would default on a loan agreement with Wells Fargo. The company had previously established a loan agreement and $100 million line of credit with Wells Fargo.

Gillis had also already been charged, along with other Aequitas executives, in a 34-count indictment for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

Gillis awaits a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, an $8.4 million fine and five years of supervised release. Sentencing will occur on June 27, 2023. He has also agreed to pay restitution based on determinations by the government and courts.

Other former Aequitas executives are awaiting a trial that's scheduled to begin in April 2023.

