Dighton, MA

One dead in crash involving vehicle, two motorcycles in Dighton

By Ken Paiva
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIGHTON — Fire Chief Christopher Maguy and Police Chief Robert MacDonald report that the Dighton Police and Fire Departments are actively responding to a fatal crash at the intersection of Main and Elm Streets. At 8:06...

State Trooper sent to the hospital, man arrested, after crash on Route 95

A man has been arrested after a crash Tuesday injured a State Trooper. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods and Wickford Barracks, as well as members of the Warwick Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, at Route 37, in the City of Warwick. As a result of the investigation, the three right lanes of the highway were closed, consequently forcing traffic into the high-speed lane. A Trooper, who was in his cruiser with emergency lights activated and blocking the third lane of travel, was subsequently rear ended by another vehicle that failed to move over or stop.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Woman Smashed Car Windows, Bit Police Officer on Atwells Avenue

A woman was restrained and taken to Rhode Island Hospital on Monday after reportedly smashing car windows on Atwells Avenue — and biting a police officer. Shortly before 9 AM on Monday, police responded to a report of a woman running in and out of traffic on Atwells Avenue by Valley Street — and breaking car windows.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Dighton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Dighton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Person killed in crash with vehicle, 2 motorcycles in Dighton

A person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles in Dighton late Friday, according to authorities. First responders were dispatched to the crash scene at the intersection of Main and Elm Street shortly after 8:05 p.m. The collision resulted in an individual’s death, Dighton Fire Chief Christopher Maguy and Police Chief Robert MacDonald said in a statement.
DIGHTON, MA
WMTW

Two people hurt when motorcycle collides with bear

Two people are recovering after the motorcycle they were on collided with a bear in New Ipswich, New Hampshire. Police said the two were traveling on Turnpike Road around noon Sunday when a bear estimated to be around 300 pounds tried to cross the street and was hit by the motorcycle.
NEW IPSWICH, NH
Massachusetts State Police release names of couple killed in crash on Route 495

Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist identified in deadly Dighton crash

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office released the identity of a man killed in a Dighton crash on Friday. Christopher Raposo, 46, of Fall River allegedly drove through a stop sign on his motorcycle and collided with a black Subaru station wagon. The crash happened just around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Elm and Main Streets.
DIGHTON, MA
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Preliminary investigation released by DA’s office in fatal motorcycle crash that killed Fall River man

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has released details of the initial investigation into the motorcycle crash that killed a Fall River man. According to Gregg Miliote of the BCDAO, a motorcycle being driven by 46-year-old Christopher Raposo, reportedly drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Elm and Main Streets in Dighton at approximately 9:20 p.m. and struck the passenger side of a black Subaru station wagon.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

22-year-old killed by hit-and-run crash on Storrow Drive, driver charged with OUI

BOSTON -- A Lynn man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, after he allegedly hit a pedestrian on Storrow Drive and drove off, Massachusetts State Police say. Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlboro, was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  State Police said another driver witnessed the crash and followed the suspect's car after it drove off. That led police to an apartment building in Lynn. Miguel Rodriguez, 36, of Lynn, was walking around in the parking...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Road rage incident puts Billerica Memorial High School temporarily on lockdown

BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested.  The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m. 
BILLERICA, MA

