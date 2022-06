PICKAWAY – A search and rescue operation is being executed on the Scioto river this morning after a 911 call saw an upside-down kayak on the river this morning. According to early reports, the 911 caller saw the upside-down kayak floating down the river in the area off 22 and Scioto river. After the fire department dispatched they found the kayak off Canal park upside down and no one inside. Since then they have requested at least one boat to search for a possible victim in the water that may need rescue.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO